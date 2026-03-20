



We’d bet every woman you know wants better, healthier hair. They’ll layer on product after product and try all sorts of trendy hair hacks to make their locks fuller, longer, and shinier.

The problem? Most people skip the scalp care and then wonder why they’re not getting the results they want. That’s like trying to grow a plant without caring for the soil. It just doesn’t make sense.

For good hair days every day, you need to get to the root of the issue. Taking care of your scalp is key to unlocking enviable hair, no filter or secret styling tricks needed. And yes, this applies to both naturally straight hair and curly hair.

But if you’re not sure what a scalp care routine looks like, we’ve got you. Today, we’re sharing how to balance, soothe, and support your scalp to reach all your hair goals.

How to Take Care of Your Scalp for Better Hair Days

We’re thrilled that women everywhere are starting to understand that it’s not just their faces that need daily TLC. Our bodies, hair, teeth, nails, and scalp all need a strategic routine to look and feel their best, too.

If you’ve never jumped into scalp care before, you’re in the right place. (Here’s our body care guide and nail care guide if you’re doing a full glow-up.)

Once you’re done reading this guide, jump into The Bossticks episode with William Gaunitz where he talks all about hwo to regrow hair if you’re experiencing loss.

Before we get into products and steps, it’s important to know what you’re working toward. So, what does a healthy scalp actually look like? Let’s get into it.

What Does a Healthy Scalp Look Like?

A healthy scalp should look totally clean and free of buildup. That means no visible flakes, dandruff, product, or oil. Of course, it shouldn’t have any bumps, scabs, or sores, either.

When looking for a healthy scalp, also look at your scalp’s color. It should have an even skin tone without white or red spots. This usually means you’re not dealing with irritation, buildup, or underlying scalp conditions.

Signs of an Unhealthy Scalp

Persistent itching or irritation

Excessive dandruff or flaking

Redness or inflammation

Oily or greasy buildup on your scalp after washing

Dry, tight, or flaky skin on the scalp

Scalp sensitivity or tenderness

Small bumps, pimples, or sores on the scalp

Burning or stinging sensations

Noticeable hair thinning or shedding

Patchy hair loss

White or yellowish scales on the scalp

Scabs or crusty patches

Unpleasant or musty scalp odor

Product buildup that won’t rinse away easily

Slow hair growth or dull, lifeless hair

Tingling or crawling sensations on the scalp

Best Ingredients for Scalp Health

Witch Hazel for Oil Balance

If your scalp leans oily by day two (or, let’s be honest, the end of day one), witch hazel can bring everything back to balance. Its natural tannins act as an astringent, tightening pores and reducing excess oil.

It’s super gentle, so you won’t leave your scalp with that overly stripped, squeaky-clean feeling. Your roots stay fresh, not dehydrated.

Found in: Scalp tonics, clarifying treatments, astringent solutions

Best for: Oily scalp, buildup, greasy roots

Frequency: 1–3x per week

Try it: Rahua Scalp and Skin Toner

Hyaluronic Acid for Lightweight Hydration

Hydration doesn’t have to feel heavy, and hyaluronic acid proves it. As a powerful humectant, it attracts and locks in moisture. This keeps the scalp barrier hydrated, balanced, and not inflamed.

Think: reduced flaking and healthier hair follicles without making your hair feel heavy or weighed down.

Found in: Scalp serums, leave-in treatments, hydrating mists

Best for: Dry, tight, or flaky scalp

Frequency: Daily or as needed

Try it: Crown Affair The Calming Scalp Serum

Panthenol (Vitamin B5) for Moisture and Strength

Panthenol is one of those quiet overachievers. It supports hydration at the scalp while preventing breakage, strengthening strands from within.

That means that if you’re dealing with a dry scalp and dry ends? You finally have an ingredient that tackles both at the same time.

Found in: Shampoos, conditioners, scalp sprays, scalp treatments

Best for: Dry, damaged, or brittle hair and scalp

Frequency: Every wash

Try it: Agent Nateur Holi (Growth) 84 Leave-In Hair Growth Scalp Spray

Code: SKINNY15 for 15% off Agent Nateur

Apple Cider Vinegar for Clarifying the Scalp

When your hair feels dull, heavy, or just… off, apple cider vinegar is the haircare powerhouse you should turn to.

This ingredient balances the scalp’s pH, removes product buildup, and helps seal the cuticle. Plus, it’s naturally antimicrobial, so it helps relieve dandruff and itchiness. You get a natural shine and a healthier scalp environment without harsh stripping. Yes, please!

Found in: Rinse treatments, detox shampoos, scalp tonics

Best for: Product buildup, dull hair, oily scalp

Frequency: 1x per week or as needed

Try It: OUAI Detox Shampoo or TSC Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

Charcoal for Detoxifying Buildup

Think of charcoal as your scalp’s deep-clean necessity. By detoxifying the scalp, charcoal absorbs dirt, excess oil, and product buildup without feeling harsh.

And because it essentially resets your scalp environment, you’re left with voluminous locks, less irritation, and unclogged follicles for better growth.

Found in: Detox shampoos, scalp masks, scrubs

Best for: Heavy buildup, oily scalp, pollution exposure

Frequency: 1x per week

Try it: Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Biotin for Supporting Hair Strength

Biotin is less about instant transformation and more about long-term payoff. Over time, this powerful ingredient can help strengthen hair, improve texture, and, in some cases, treat hair loss.

This ingredient is especially valuable if your hair feels fragile, over-processed, or prone to breakage. And because it’s so effective, you can even find it in supplements! That means you can take it each morning (if you choose), right alongside your Beauty Salt.

Minimal effort, maximum payoff—just the way we like it.

Found in: Shampoos, conditioners, hair treatments, supplements

Best for: Weak, thinning, or fragile hair

Frequency: Daily or every wash

Try it: Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

Code: Use code SKINNY for 20% off Vegamour

Caffeine for Stimulating the Hair Follicles

Caffeine isn’t just for your morning routine… unless you’re applying TSC Caffeinated Sunscreen, of course. It’s also an excellent ingredient for giving your scalp a subtle boost.

By supporting follicular circulation, caffeine helps create a healthier environment for growth and density. As a secondary benefit, it can reduce breakage, making hair appear thicker!

Found in: Scalp serums, shampoos, hair growth treatments

Best for: Thinning hair, low density, slow growth

Frequency: Daily or every wash

Try it: Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

Code: Use code SKINNY for 20% off Vegamour

Rosemary Oil for Circulation and Hair Growth Support

Rosemary oil has quietly become one of the most talked-about ingredients for hair growth, and for good reason. By strengthening the roots and reducing dandruff, your scalp can naturally thrive again.

Enter: increased blood circulation, reduced inflammation, and healthier, happier, thicker hair.

Found in: Scalp oils, growth serums, pre-wash treatments

Best for: Thinning hair, slow growth, dull scalp

Frequency: 2–3x per week

Try it: OUAI Hair Oil or TSC Castor Oil and Rosemary Oil for Hair Recipe

Ceramides for Strengthening the Scalp Barrier

If your scalp feels sensitive, tight, or prone to irritation, ceramides are essential. They essentially work for your scalp barrier the same way they work in your normal skincare.

By reinforcing the barrier and locking in moisture, it becomes calmer and more regulated. This is the foundation for healthy hair.

Found in: Scalp serums, conditioners, leave-in treatments

Best for: Dry, sensitive, or compromised scalp barrier

Frequency: Daily or every wash

Try it: Kérastase Nutritive Scalp Serum

Code: SKINNY15 for 15% off Kérastase

Green Tea Extract for Antioxidant Protection

Green tea brings a layer of protection to your scalp, helping defend against environmental stress while gently balancing oil levels.

It’s also high in antioxidants, specifically EGCG, which promotes hair growth, reduces shedding, and improves scalp health. Thicker locks and a balanced scalp are exactly what the doctor ordered.

Found in: Scalp serums, tonics, lightweight treatments

Best for: Irritated scalp, environmental stress, oil balance

Frequency: Daily or as needed

Try it: Pellequr Hairapy Restorative Scalp Serum for Normal to Oil Scalp

Code: TSC25 for 25% off Pellequr (grab the scalp massager while you’re at it)

Colloidal Oatmeal for Soothing Irritation

When your scalp feels reactive or uncomfortable, colloidal oatmeal steps in to calm things back down. It helps reduce itchiness, soothe inflammation, and restore balance.

And the best part? It doesn’t overwhelm the skin. With its protective and anti-inflammatory properties, it forms a barrier on the scalp, locking in moisture and reducing breakage.

Found in: Scalp treatments, calming shampoos, serums

Best for: Itchy, sensitive, or inflamed scalp

Frequency: As needed or every wash

Try it: Pellequr Hairapy Restorative Scalp Serum for Sensitive Scalp

Code: TSC25 for 25% off Pellequr

How to Care For Your Scalp in the Shower

Apply shampoo directly to the scalp.

When you shampoo your hair, put it where you actually have oil and excess buildup – the scalp. Focus on applying shampoo only to the top of your head. This ensures you get a deeper scalp cleanse and avoid unnecessary dryness at your ends.

Massage with fingertips or a tool for at least 60 seconds.

Take your time applying your shampoo. Really work it in with your fingertips or a shampoo brush for at least a minute. This lifts buildup, boosts circulation, and evenly distributes shampoo all over your scalp.

Don’t scratch it with your nails.

As tempting as it might be to scratch your scalp with your nails, don’t. Even though it feels nice, it doesn’t actually help work in shampoo. Instead, it causes micro-tears, irritation, and even infection. Stick with approved tools or your fingertips.

Rinse thoroughly.

Leftover product can cause scalp irritation, flakes, and buildup. So, make sure you completely rinse everything out, especially around your hairline.

Avoid extremely hot water.

Though a hot shower feels good, your scalp isn’t a fan. High temperatures can strip your skin and hair of natural oils, leaving your scalp dehydrated and irritated.

Over time, this can even make your hair more greasy. Why? Because your body responds to chronic dryness with excessive oil production. Stick to lukewarm or even cool shower temps.

Here are all the benefits of washing your hair with cold water.

Clean your hairbrushes monthly.

Hairbrushes can get really gross. They collect oil, product, and dead skin, which you reintroduce to your scalp each time you brush. Make sure you clean your brushes at least once a month. Here’s how:

Step One: Remove all the trapped hair using your fingers, a comb, or scissors.

Step Two: Make a cleaning solution—it’s easier than you think. Just use warm water and a few drops of shampoo.

Step Three: For plastic brushes, soak them in the solution for a few minutes. For wooden brushes, wipe them down with a damp cloth.

Step Four: Use an old toothbrush to clean between the bristles and loosen buildup.

Step Five: Rinse the brush thoroughly to remove all the residue. You don’t want your process to be for nothing if there’s any leftover product!

Step Six: Shake out excess water and lay the brush bristle-side down on a towel to dry.

Wash pillowcases weekly and use silk.

We love silk pillowcases because they prevent your bedding from absorbing natural oils and overnight hair treatments from your scalp. But even silk pillowcases get dirty after a while, so make sure you wash or change them regularly.

Avoid heavy product buildup (like dry shampoo).

Overusing styling products or dry shampoo can clog hair follicles and lead to dryness, flaking, or itching. Be mindful of how often you’re layering products.

We also recommend using a clarifying shampoo at least once a week to reset your scalp. Oh, and switch to a higher-quality dry shampoo. We love Primally Pure Natural Dry Shampoo (they offer light and dark hair formulas). Use code SKINNY at check out.

Scalp Care Routine

Step 1: Pre-cleanse treatment once weekly.

At least once a week, apply a lightweight pre-shampoo like Vegamour’s Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum about 10 minutes before showering. It’ll help loosen buildup, flakes, and excess oil, making your shampoo more effective.

Step 2: Cleanse the scalp properly.

To cleanse your scalp properly, ensure you fully saturate your hair with lukewarm water before applying shampoo. Then, focus the shampoo directly on the scalp—don’t worry about putting any on your mid-lengths and ends.

Step 3: Use a scalp massager while shampooing.

Gently work the shampoo into your scalp using a scalp massager or shampoo brush. This helps distribute everything evenly and removes the buildup for the most effective cleanse.

Step 4: Exfoliate the scalp once a week.

Apply a chemical exfoliator or a gentle scrub to your scalp weekly. Massage your scalp in circular motions with your fingers or a tool. Let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

Step 5: Condition strategically.

Focus conditioner on the mid-lengths and ends of your hair, avoiding the scalp unless the formula is specifically designed for it. This helps hydrate and smooth your strands without creating buildup at the roots.

If your scalp tends to be dry, you can occasionally use a lightweight, scalp-safe formula—but in most cases, keeping conditioner off the scalp will help maintain balance and volume.

Step 6: Microneedle the scalp occasionally.

Once you get out of the shower, consider using a dermaroller on your scalp! You only need to do it every one or two weeks, but there are so many microneedling benefits for your scalp and hair!

Just take a clean dermaroller (we love this one from Beautybio) and roll it across your freshly washed scalp using light pressure. Here’s exactly how to microneedle your scalp if you’re new to it.

Step 7: Apply a targeted scalp treatment.

After any shower routine (but especially after microneedling), your scalp will need some support. Whether you need to soothe irritation, rehydrate, or address another concern like hair thinning, a scalp treatment is a must.

We recommend Kérastase Spécifique Potentialiste Hair & Scalp Serum as your general-purpose serum, but there are recommendations for specific scalp issues above!

Step 8: Stimulate the scalp with a Gua Sha brush.

To promote lymphatic drainage, encourage circulation, and relieve any tension, stimulate the scalp using a Gua Sha brush. Use light, sweeping motions along your scalp—never drag or pull.

Step 9: Protect the scalp and hair follicles from sun exposure.

Your scalp is actually one of the most common places we get sunburned. Why? Because we don’t give it any attention when applying our daily SPF.

Ensure that every morning you’re giving your part a few spritzes of SPF scalp spray. And don’t be afraid to rock a hat, silk scarf, or head wrap to protect your precious locks.

Step 10: Do regular rosemary oil scalp massages too.

For the final touch to an elevated scalp routine, give yourself a scalp massage with rosemary oil. Not only is it super relaxing, but it also stimulates hair growth, promotes healthier hair, and helps ditch buildup.

Sounds pretty amazing, right? Here’s how to use a scalp massager for the best hair of your life.

It’s time to give your scalp the same attention you give to your hair and skin.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ Learn how to use a scalp massage properly.

++ Shop Lauryn’s full hair growth menu here.

SCALP CARE:

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