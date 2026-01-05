



You may remember Cassidy Kmetz from her first blog post where she shared her weight lifting tips for beginners.

Today she is back and this time she’s talking to us all about the effects winter can have on your mood, and how to you can improve it (along with your gut health) with food.

In this post Cassidy is going to share her own grocery list, the foods she focuses on in colder months and how you can implement subtle changes in your meals for the happiest, healthiest, coziest winter yet.

With that, let’s get into it with Cassidy.

Preventing Seasonal Effects on Your Mood With Food

One thing I’ve noticed since I was little is whenever I feel the slightest change to cooler temperatures, I get the most INTENSE craving for some warm “chicken in the pot” soup… specifically the one my mom made for me back in my “prime time”! Agh, those were the days.

Our bodies are CONSTANTLY communicating with us all of the time, whether we realize it or not. In the winter, we naturally crave soups, nuts, warm grains, and high fat, nutrient dense foods. In the summer, we want cooling, high energy foods like salads, berries, and leafy greens.

Cravings aren’t just happening psychologically but also biologically. Over 25% of our DNA changes with the seasons, along with shifts in our gut microbiome, immune system, and hormonal responses. Our gut microbes are meant to change seasonally by the foods we eat.

By adjusting our diet to align with the seasons, we can optimize digestion, mood, and immunity, bringing our bodies into harmony with the earth’s natural cycles.

Here are some simple swaps you can make for a metabolism reboot, gut health reset, and LOOK and FEEL your best… not depressed!

MINERALS OVER MACROS

As a fellow gym girly myself, I am the first to admit that when I grab something from the grocery aisle, the FIRST thing I do is check the macros. While that’s absolutely an important part of our diet and something that’s greatly contributed to my fitness progress, it’s equally important to be mindful of the vitamins/minerals that make up the foods we consume, especially during the fall/winter months.

Growing up in the North (Bucks County, PA if we’re getting specific) and dealing with constant cold, gloomy winters, I can attest that Seasonal Affective Disorder is as real as it gets. And the name “SAD” couldn’t be more on point.

Foods high in Vitamin D, Selenium, and Omega 3s, are a powerful way to help mitigate the effects of weather-related mood changes, especially during the fall and winter months when there is less exposure to sunlight.

It doesn’t have to be a drastic change either —it’s all about simple swaps. In the summer, I usually opt for leaner protein sources like chicken breast, egg whites, shrimp, and white, flaky fish. When I’m making the transition into fall, I swap these for heartier options like chicken thighs, whole pasture-raised eggs, and wild-caught salmon.

Pairing these proteins with healthy fats such as avocados, sprouted nuts, and oils (olive, avocado) will also help your body better absorb essential vitamins during the darker months.

Here’s a little cheat sheet to help get you started.

EMPTY TO ENERGY-FULL

Instead of filling up on empty calories and lighter, leafier vegetables, Fall is the best time to take advantage of living probiotics and rich, fibrous veggies.

Fermented vegetables contain probiotics and prebiotics that not only support your gut microbiome, but provide a timely boost to your immune system to protect against the nasty cold and flu of the season that are not only a drag, but end up being the BIGGEST INCONVENIENCE when trying to have productive days.

Root vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and turnips are excellent sources of fiber, antioxidants, and naturally occurring polyphenols that help warm the body. The fiber supports healthy digestion and helps regulate blood sugar to keep you fuller for longer—ideal during colder months when our appetite tends to increase.

Combining fermented foods with nutrient-dense vegetables enhances the body’s ability to digest and absorb nutrients from these heartier foods so you can embrace these vibrant fall flavors WITHOUT having to worry about bloat.

COOLING TO WARMING

As temperatures drop, our metabolism adjusts to the cooler weather and our bodies naturally crave warmth and require more energy to maintain it. A great way to satisfy that craving is by enjoying cooked, warming foods, which also boost circulation and improve digestion.

Make it exciting! Pull out the cozy blankets (shout out to Lauryn for getting me hooked on the Barefoot Dreams blanket), add warming spices like cinnamon, turmeric, and ginger to enhance your meals, make a DIY bone broth hot cocoa to sip by the fire…sex up your routine.

More tips:

Swap salads for warm, comforting grain bowls

Make hearty soups and stews

Roast, bake, or steam vegetables

Incorporate warming spices into your cooking

