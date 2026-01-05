Fashion

STATEMENT COATS & JACKETS

January 5, 2026
Edited By Cliche
0


JACKET // PANTS (old, similar here) // SHOES // NECKLACE // BAG

January is that one strange month every year that feels like a transitional time in fashion. The weather is still cold, but fun the holiday dressing is behind us. I typically turn to statement coats and jackets during this time, because why not?! They are functional and spark joy in this otherwise sort of drab time of year. I recently wore this jacket and I have this coat and this coat coming for a NYC trip later this month. Below I am rounding up a few more of my favorite statement outerwear pieces!

