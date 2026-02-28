ICYMI: FEBRUARY IN REVIEW





Sharing the top ten posts of February! I can’t believe we are about to roll into spring – 2026 is going way too fast for me. This month we finished a home renovation, went skiing in Colorado, are cooking up some really fun partnerships for spring, and took a trip to Texas to shoot editorial content for our next product collaboration (that has been over a year in the works). We are about to announce the details of the collaboration, so stay tuned. Phew, lots going on in February!

A few more notable things…

You can use my code BLAIRZIIP through tomorrow on the newest ZIIP 2.0 device. I love the size and results! Shop it here.

I love using my Camp Camera to give videos a vintage feel. You can get 7% off here with EADIE7.

Negative is one of my favorite loungewear brands (the henley is perfection) – so you can imagine my excitement when I noticed that they launched SWIM! I am eyeing this classic one piece.

One of my favorite sites has some new incredible arrivals. I just ordered this, this, and this!

FEBRUARY’S TOP 10 POSTS…

STYLING GUIDE: PILLBOX HATS I love a good headpiece! Turns out, you do too. This styling guide on Pillbox hats was a hit. Where did they originate? How should they fit? Where to find them? I answer it all in this styling post.

TRENDING: WOOD BEAD DETAILS A new wooden bead bag inspired this spring trend post. The tones and textures of wooden bead detailing are perfect to pair back to tropical and earth tone prints. Highlighting a few of my favorite beaded styles.

ETSY FINDS: FEBRUARY This popular monthly series made the top 10 again. I’m thrilled as I love to curate these. This month primarily focused on jewel tone pieces in marble, tassel, velvet, and more!

SPRING TRANSITIONS In this post I share a few of my favorite spring transitional finds from Nordstrom. This cut out knit skirt and top combo from Zankov was a big love!

ON MY RADAR The February installment of ‘On My Radar’ covered exciting collab drops, a new luxe bag find, stationary, and much more!

UNDER $100 GEMS 35+ items that all ring in under $100. What’s not to love? Lots of beads and dots and prints all perfect for spring!

GOING FOR GREEN





My love of green and head-to-toe color collide! Showcasing an all green getup and highlighting lots of great green new arrivals!

A BEAUTY UPDATE This month’s beauty corner focused on a new-to-me peppermint soap, serums, eye creams, masks, and more. Check out all the new products that have made their way into my daily routine!

SHOE STYLIN’ New month, new shoes! This post at the beginning of the month drove quite a bit of traffic. The idea was born out of layering shoes with fun socks and tights and spiraled into a full list of all of the pairs that I am currently loving.

WEEKEND UPDATE The first post of the month focused on a list of my new favorite items as well as a bunch of ‘under $200’ pieces.

5 MORE FEBRUARY POSTS YOU LOVED…

MY FEBRUARY WISHLIST – The pieces that I am considering smashing the like button for!

TIME FOR TASSELS AND FRINGE – A round up of all the rich details that are rolling over from winter to spring! Tassels! Fringe! Tapestry!

STRIPES FOR DAYS – A colorful collection of the striped pieces that I have my eye on.

SPRING MUST-HAVES – An edit of the beautiful pieces that I am considering for the warmer months ahead. So many incredible styles out there!

SKI SCHOOL – Après ski style! Looking cute in the lodge is the name of the game.

