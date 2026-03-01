Pink Takes The Reins At ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Amid Replacement Rumors





Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE / MEGA

Is Pink going to be permanently taking over “The Kelly Clarkson Show” past this week? The “Raise Your Glass” singer will be kicking off Women’s History Month as a guest host for Kelly Clarkson, although there are some who are hoping that she will make the permanent move to daytime television following a successful career in the music industry.

Pink Will Be ‘Dropping In For The Week’ At ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

On Sunday, the official Instagram account of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” posted a photo of Pink literally “dropping in” to the set wearing a sparkling silver bodysuit and matching boots. She appears to be singing with one hand raised above her head, and it looks like a microphone headset is hanging from her left ear.

Her announcement was actually teased in an Instagram video two days ago, with the caption, “SURPRISE! P!nk is ready for a crash course in guest hosting with BFF Kerri!” Kelly brought Pink out on stage, and the two shared a hug, where Kelly joked about how she “never thought” she’d ever see Pink holding a clipboard.

Fans Are Excited To See Pink Taking Over Hosting Duties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

“You and Pink together is so much for my heart,” one fan commented next to a series of red heart emojis. “Can’t wait to see this airing,” a member of the Pink fan club wrote. Spotify even jumped into the conversation, writing, “P!nk, the queen that you are,” next to the emoji of a crown.

“The 2000’s greatest voices covering each other are gonna be insane,” another follower shared, referring to Kelly’s popular “Kellyoke” series. “I agree, but they’re STILL top voices in 2026. Timeless they are,” another follower chimed in. Regardless, many fans expressed that they were “so excited” to see Pink in the daytime television slot.

Will Pink Be Taking Over The Show Permanently?

MEGA

As The Blast previously reported, sources told Page Six that Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, moved to New York to permanently take on hosting duties.

“I saw her at Soho House yesterday with a guy who seemed to be part of [the] team,” a source who is a member of the Meatpacking District private club stated. “She spent a few hours reading paperwork and documents on a computer.”

The insider also touched on her possible takeover of the show, noting, “She’s been guest-hosting, and it seems she’s doing very well, and that’s the plan.”

Why Kelly Clarkson Is Stepping Away From Her Talk Show

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

After seven seasons on the air, the “Stronger” singer found it necessary to step away from the spotlight to take care of her daughter, River, 11, and her son, Remington, 9, following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackston, who passed away at the age of 48 after a three-year battle with cancer.

“Kelly didn’t realize how all-consuming the show would be,” an insider told Us Weekly about why she was leaving the show. “Kelly’s been through so much in her life, and she just pushes on. A lot of that comes from her selfless nature. She has people who depend on her, and she puts them first.”

They admitted that Kelly was “surprised” by how successful the show was, scooping up 24 Daytime Emmy awards during its run. “The talk show became more than she initially bargained for, and left her with little time to pursue anything else,” they added.

Kelly Clarkson Will Be Staying In New York City

Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Even though she may be leaving the show, it seems that she has no plans to move back to Los Angeles. An insider told the publication that Clarkson and her family are “very happy with their NYC life” and that the singer “would not want to introduce any more change to their lives at the moment” as she is taking things “day by day.”

The source also revealed that the mood behind her departure is bittersweet. “Everybody at the show loves her, and she loves everyone. It’s been super positive all around,” the source shared.

“Kelly wants to work on other projects,” the insider added. “She looks better than ever, and her brand is [doing well]. But she wants her music to be her legacy.”









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.