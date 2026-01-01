Angelina Jolie Insiders Slam Trolls Accusing Her Of Baring Her Scars For 'Sympathy': 'People Are Twisting It'





Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Angelina Jolie revealed her mastectomy scars publicly for the first time in a photoshoot, saying the decision was about solidarity, awareness, and supporting women facing similar journeys.

After carrying the BRCA1 gene and undergoing preventive surgeries, she continues to advocate for accessible genetic testing and informed healthcare choices.

Unfortunately, Angelina Jolie has now been subject to brutal criticism from people accusing her of using the move to gain sympathy amid her legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Insiders Say People Are ‘Twisting’ Angelina Jolie’s Actions After She Revealed Her Mastectomy Scars

MEGA

Hollywood star Jolie has suffered trolling since she bared her mastectomy scars publicly.

According to a report, the actress’s brave photoshoot for Time France has led to a wave of awful and spiteful comments on social media, with critics claiming that she was “seeking attention” amid her drawn-out legal battle with Pitt over the French winery, Château Miraval.

The former couple has been involved in a legal back-and-forth for the winery they once co-owned during their marriage, after Jolie sold her share of the property without getting Pitt’s consent, allegedly violating a mutual agreement.

Now she is being accused of using her scars to gain sympathy, prompting insiders to defend the star, with a source noting that people are “twisting” her actions.

“She is proud of what she’s done and why she’s sharing it. But people are twisting it, linking it to everything else going on in her life. The online abuse has been brutal, and it’s compounded by the legal fight over the winery,” a source close to Jolie told Ok! Magazine.

A second source stated, “These people should be ashamed of themselves. They are opportunists after web clicks, as Angelina’s photoshoot clearly has nothing to do with some crackpot theory she bared all to try and draw some kind of sympathy vote from lawmakers and fans.”

The Actress Bared Her Scars To Advocate For Breast Cancer Awareness

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jolie spoke openly about her decision to reveal her mastectomy scars publicly for the first time, more than ten years after undergoing preventive surgery.

In her interview with TIME France, the 50-year-old actress explained that her choice was rooted in solidarity and awareness.

Jolie said she wanted to stand alongside women who have shared similar experiences, noting that seeing others confidently show their scars has always deeply moved her.

She added, “I wanted to join them, knowing that TIME France would be sharing information about breast health, prevention, and knowledge about breast cancer.”

For the magazine’s cover, Jolie appeared in a low-cut black sweater, gently shielding one side of her chest with her hand.

Other images, including photographs that showed her surgical scars, revealed a very vulnerable side of the A-list star that had never been seen before.

Angelina Jolie Urges Wider Access To Genetic Testing After Sharing Preventive Cancer Journey

Jolie first revealed her medical journey in 2013, when she announced that she had undergone a double mastectomy after learning she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation.

Doctors estimated that the mutation put her at an 87 percent risk of developing breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer.

Following the mastectomy, she later had reconstructive surgery. Two years later, in 2015, she also chose to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to reduce her cancer risk further.

Cancer has deeply affected Jolie’s family. Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died from the disease in 2007 at the age of 56, and both her grandmother and aunt also lost their lives to cancer. These experiences, she said, shaped her determination to take preventive action.

In the TIME France interview, the actress emphasized the importance of making genetic testing more widely available.

She argued that “genetic testing and screening should be accessible and affordable for women with clear risk factors or a significant family history,” regardless of income or location.

Jolie added: “Healthcare decisions must be personal, and women must have the information and support they need to make those choices. Access to screening and care should not depend on financial resources or where someone lives.”

The Actress Calls Her New Film, ‘Couture,’ A Life-Affirming Story Beyond Cancer

MEGA

Jolie is set to explore similar themes in her upcoming film “Couture,” directed by Alice Winocour.

In the movie, scheduled for release in France in February 2026, Jolie plays Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker who is diagnosed with breast cancer.

She described the project as deeply personal and praised Winocour for her sensitive and nuanced handling of illness.

The Oscar winner noted that “too often, films about women’s struggles — especially cancer — talk about endings and sadness, rarely about life.”

What drew her to “Couture,” she explained, was its focus on resilience, humanity, and the richness of living beyond a diagnosis.

Angelina Jolie Reflects On Her Mother’s Journey And How It Influenced Her New Film

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The “Maleficent” actress also shared a memory of her mother, seemingly linking it to the importance of her new film, “Couture.”

She recalled: “My mother was ill for years. One evening, when she was being asked about her chemotherapy, she became very emotional and told me she would have preferred to talk about something else; she felt as though the illness was becoming her entire identity.”

That experience, Jolie said, reinforced her belief that illness is only one part of a person’s story, not the whole of it.

“I love this film because it tells a story that goes far beyond the journey of a sick person: it shows life. It was this luminous perspective that touched me and made me want to play this role,” she said.









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.