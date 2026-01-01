







Kallmeyer Top, Farm Rio Pants, JB x Jennifer Behr Necklace, Chanel Flats (similar here), Hermes Bag (on the RealReal here, similar here)

My December favorites reflect the month’s blend of celebration and calm, where details feel more intentional and textures take on new life in winter light. Soft draping brings fluidity, animal prints offer subtle contrast, and elements like tassels, fringed trims, and refined finishes introduce movement and interest. Shapes stay confident yet understated, and each piece carries an ease that feels right now and shifts naturally into the new year. Scroll down for a closer look at the December pieces resonating with me most.

Asha Tapestry Jacquard Jacket The rich tapestry fabric and frog closure elevate this jacket beyond outerwear, turning a functional layer into a piece that carries history, texture, and intention. Shop Now

Le Sundial Lee Tasseled Velvet Bag The velvet finish and tassel detail bring depth and movement, making the bag feel expressive without overpowering the rest of a look. Shop Now

Massimo Dutti Draped-Collar Blouse The draped neckline creates softness through proportion and flow, a quiet detail that makes the blouse feel refined, modern, and endlessly wearable. Shop Now

The post December Favorites appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.