December Favorites

January 1, 2026
December Favorites
Kallmeyer TopFarm Rio PantsJB x Jennifer Behr Necklace, Chanel Flats (similar here), Hermes Bag (on the RealReal here, similar here)

My December favorites reflect the month’s blend of celebration and calm, where details feel more intentional and textures take on new life in winter light. Soft draping brings fluidity, animal prints offer subtle contrast, and elements like tassels, fringed trims, and refined finishes introduce movement and interest. Shapes stay confident yet understated, and each piece carries an ease that feels right now and shifts naturally into the new year. Scroll down for a closer look at the December pieces resonating with me most.

magenta silk blouse silk patterned pants green handbag
Asha Tapestry Jacquard Jacket

The rich tapestry fabric and frog closure elevate this jacket beyond outerwear, turning a functional layer into a piece that carries history, texture, and intention.

Le Sundial Lee Tasseled Velvet Bag

The velvet finish and tassel detail bring depth and movement, making the bag feel expressive without overpowering the rest of a look.

Massimo Dutti Draped-Collar Blouse

The draped neckline creates softness through proportion and flow, a quiet detail that makes the blouse feel refined, modern, and endlessly wearable.

