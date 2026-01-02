Denise Richards Ex Faces Shockingly Grim Future After Court Ruling





ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Just months after Denise Richards‘ messy split from estranged husband Aaron Phypers, the latter’s life has taken a dramatic new turn, with a court ruling now threatening to leave his entire family homeless.

A Los Angeles judge has granted possession of the mansion Richards once shared with Phypers to the landlord, citing unpaid rent.

As eviction looms, Phypers’ elderly parents have gone public with a desperate plea for help, while new details reveal just how dire the situation has become behind closed doors.

Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Loses Control Of Former Family Mansion

Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

According to a Daily Mail report, Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, is facing eviction after a Los Angeles court ruled that the landlord of the Calabasas mansion he once shared with the actress is entitled to regain possession of the property.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is valued at $3.3 million and spans nearly 7,000 square feet.

The ruling was made after non-payment issues, with landlord John Karan potentially owed an additional $84,000 in back rent pending another court decision.

Phypers has been living in the mansion with his elderly parents and his brother in recent years. The ruling means they may be forced to vacate the property in the coming days.

The development marks another major legal setback for the actor following his July 2025 divorce filing from Richards after six years of marriage.

For now, the future of where the family will live remains uncertain.

Aaron Phypers’ Mother Launches GoFundMe As Eviction Nears

KAT / MEGA

As eviction looms, Phypers’ mother, Patricia, has launched a GoFundMe campaign in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to raise money.

The fundraiser, titled “Please Help My Son Aaron — A Grandmother’s Cry for Justice,” was created on December 4, 2025, and set a goal of $110,000. As of the time of writing this report, it had raised just $1,308 from seven donors.

In the description, Patricia wrote, “I am a mother and a grandmother begging the public for help,” before claiming, “My son, Aaron Phypers, has been destroyed by false allegations, Hollywood power, and a system determined to silence him.”

She also alleged that the family took responsibility for caring for Richards’ animals and said, “Now my son — the man who carried this entire household — has been cut off, slandered, starved, wrongfully arrested, and left with nothing.”

Aaron Phypers’ Family Describes Financial Collapse

APEX / MEGA

Patricia continued detailing the family’s financial situation, writing, “No income. No home. No ability to fight back.”

She added, “Our utilities are being shut off. My pension is gone. We are out of options.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the family echoed those claims, telling the Daily Mail, “Aaron Phypers’ 83-year-old parents will be put on the streets.”

The insider added, “[Aaron] is broke. He has no money. He hasn’t had a dime.”

They claimed Phypers has been unable to find work since closing his wellness business, Quantum 360 Club, last year.

Complicating matters further, the family is allegedly ineligible for government aid because they are Canadian citizens.

The source also claimed the “Dirty Hands” star has no access to transportation or assets he can sell.

Denise Richards And Aaron Phypers Clash Over Money, Pets, And Court Battles

Majil / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The source further alleged, noting that “the motorcycle that he has, he can’t even sell it because [Richards] has the title on it.”

They added, “The truck – they’re trying to repossess it. He has nothing left – he has nothing!”

With finances crumbling, the 53-year-old is reportedly hoping to recover funds at a court hearing scheduled for January 7.

Phypers has previously claimed ownership and copyrights over Denise Richards’ OnlyFans content, which allegedly earns about $250,000 a month.

The TV personality has not publicly responded to that claim but reportedly sought spousal support instead.

The family also plans to argue they are owed thousands of dollars for caring for Richards’ dogs, claiming they “spent their lives’ savings” doing so.

Denise Richards’ Family Ties And Legal Battles Remain Unresolved

MEGA

Beyond finances, the source said the “most painful part” for the Phypers family has been losing access to Richards’ adopted daughter, Eloise.

The “Starship Troopers” star shares two biological daughters with Charlie Sheen and adopted Eloise, who has special needs.

In August 2025, Phypers told PEOPLE Magazine that throughout his marriage to Richards, he believed he had signed the adoption papers and had adopted Eloise. However, Phypers claimed his ex-wife never filed the paperwork.

Following the alleged shocking discovery, things got worse for the actor in the months that followed.

In November 2025, Richards was granted a five-year restraining order against Phypers after he was charged with two felony counts for injuring a spouse.

He denied all allegations, and to date, his criminal case remains ongoing.

With no legal representation and previous emergency hearings denied, Phypers faces an uphill legal battle as Richards reportedly pushes back against his financial demands.





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.