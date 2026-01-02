Top New Year’s Eve Looks: Nene Leakes in Ivy Showroom, Busta Rhymes in Members Only, Ice Spice in Andre J. Rose, Keyshia Ka’Oir in Bronx and Banco, and Draya Michele in Kim Shui

As the clock struck midnight, celebrities rang in the New Year with fashion moments that sparked conversation, racked up views, and set the tone for what’s next. From sultry sparkle to bold streetwear statements, these standout New Year’s Eve looks were among the most talked-about, measured by engagement, likes, and cultural impact across social platforms. Here’s a breakdown of the top looks that defined the night.

NeNe Leakes welcomed the New Year surrounded by friends, joy, and unmistakable glamour. Celebrating alongside Carlos King, Tamar Braxton, Nyoni Couture, and Apollo Nida, Leakes chose a black, sparkling gown from Ivy Showroom that embodied classic evening drama with modern allure. The shimmering silhouette hugged her frame while catching the light from every angle, reinforcing her status as a reality TV icon who understands the power of a statement look. The ensemble felt celebratory yet timeless—perfectly suited for a night that marked both a joyful ending and a legendary new beginning.

Busta Rhymes brought his signature energy to New Year’s Eve in a look by Members Only, blending nostalgia with modern swagger. The iconic brand choice nodded to hip-hop heritage while feeling timely and celebratory, proving that Busta’s fashion instincts remain as sharp as his legacy. His look stood out for its cultural relevance, reminding everyone that classic streetwear still has a powerful place in high-energy, high-visibility moments.

Ice Spice celebrated her birthday on New Year’s Day, leaning into soft glam with a pastel look by Andre J. Rose that balanced sweetness with sex appeal. The delicate color palette which included a Balenciaga pink bag and Pleasure heels, contrasted beautifully with her confident pose and styling, creating a look that felt fresh, playful, and unmistakably Ice Spice. The outfit marked another evolution in her fashion journey, showing her ability to move seamlessly between edgy and feminine while keeping all eyes on her.

Keyshia Ka’Oir ushered in the New Year in a $1,250 Camila Rhinestone Gown in White by Bronx and Banco, delivering high-glam impact with a sleek, sculpted silhouette. The crisp white ensemble felt intentional and powerful, symbolizing a fresh start while highlighting her signature bombshell aesthetic. Known for her fearless approach to fashion, Keyshia’s look was both celebratory and commanding, making it one of the night’s most talked-about moments. Gucci Mane matched her fly in custom Hideoki Bespoke.

Draya Michele turned heads in a $295 Green Mesh Wrap Gown by Kim Shui, embracing sheer textures and body-conscious lines that aligned perfectly with her bold style identity. The look exuded confidence and sensuality, proving once again that Draya knows how to own the room and the moment. Her New Year’s Eve ensemble resonated widely online, earning strong engagement and solidifying its place among the night’s standout looks.

Which New Year’s Eve look was your favorite? These moments helped define the close of the year through fashion, conversation, and impact.