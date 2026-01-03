Camilla Araujo Drops ‘Becoming Her’ Project After Leaving $20M OF Career





Camilla Araujo is stepping back into the spotlight on her own terms with a new documentary that reframes fame, fortune, and personal growth.

After quietly walking away from an OnlyFans career she says earned more than $20 million, the influencer is telling her story directly, inviting audiences to see what came before, what changed, and what comes next.

Camilla Araujo Introduces ‘Becoming Her’

The nearly fifteen-minute film, titled “Becoming Her,” debuted on YouTube on New Year’s Day and quickly drew massive attention, passing 600k views within 24 hours.

In its opening moments, Camilla Araujo addresses her exit directly, saying, “Over the last three years, I’ve gained over 30 million followers and made over $20 million. And yeah, mostly through OnlyFans.”

She added, “But today, I quit. The reason probably isn’t what you think.”

Camilla Araujo Reflects On Fame And Family

The documentary rewinds to her upbringing as a first-generation American raised by Brazilian immigrants in North Carolina.

She challenges assumptions about privilege, saying, “I think people have this image that I grew up with a silver spoon and I grew up extremely wealthy,” adding, “It’s actually the exact opposite.”

Her parents’ sacrifices are highlighted, including a one-bedroom apartment shared by four people and dreams centered on college. College represented hope for her family, and she enrolled at East Carolina University with medical school aspirations encouraged by her father.

He recalls, “I remember driving to ECU to drop her at the dorm,” adding, “It was the start of the dream I envisioned for her.”

Virality Success And Walking Away

YouTube | Camilla Araujo

Araujo’s priorities shifted as online attention grew. After working multiple jobs, she leaned fully into content creation and found viral recognition through a MrBeast Squid Game video.

Reflecting on that period, she said, “People had no idea what my name was. They only knew me as 067. So I chased that. I chased the virality. I chased the fame.”

Eventually, she left college behind, explaining, “My heart wasn’t in college. More views equals more money. When I realized that, it was game over.”

She later launched an OnlyFans account that became a multimillion-dollar business, though “Becoming Her” focuses on change rather than income.

In comments to The Blast, Araujo said, “I didn’t leave OnlyFans because I was ashamed. I left because I evolved. There’s more I want to say and more I want to build.”

She closes the film on an encouraging note, saying, “My life today is so surreal,” before adding, “I’m not special. I wasn’t born with some superpower. You can do this, too.”

The project positions her story as a reflection on ambition, identity, and redefining success beyond numbers alone.

Camilla Araujo Says She Has No Regrets As She Quits OF

Araujo’s short film is coming almost two weeks after she announced she was closing the door on one of the most profitable eras of her career. After earning millions and becoming one of the most recognizable names on OnlyFans, she confirmed that New Year’s Day would mark her official exit from the platform.

The timing alone turned heads, but the confidence behind the decision made it even louder across social media.

Speaking candidly about the move, Araujo told The Blast, “I’ve been sitting on this for a while, and it’s wild to finally say it out loud. I’m quitting OnlyFans. This is it. I’m done.”

Rather than distancing herself from the platform that fueled her rise, she openly credited it for changing her life in tangible ways.

“I don’t regret doing OnlyFans. It changed my life. It’s where I made my first million, retired my parents, and bought my first home. I’m grateful for every bit of it,” she said.

She was also careful to shut down any assumption that her exit was rooted in judgment or bitterness.

“I’m not turning against the platform or the people on it. Some of my best friends still do it, and I’ll always support them,” Araujo added.

Her comments framed the decision less as a rejection and more as a natural conclusion to a chapter that had already given her everything it could.

Araujo Assures Fans She Is Not Disappearing

While the announcement sparked speculation about what comes next, Araujo was quick to reassure followers that this is not a goodbye to the audience that helped build her success.

“I’m not quitting social media. I’m not disappearing. I’m still here with my community. That’s forever,” she said, addressing concerns that fans would lose access to her entirely.

Instead, she described the shift as a reflection of personal growth and changing priorities.

“I’ve grown so much. I’ve outgrown that chapter. I want to focus on projects that fulfill me and show who I am outside of that space,” she explained.

Araujo also announced her decision on Instagram, where she stressed that her decision to leave OnlyFans was not driven by regret but by growth. By choosing to walk away at the height of her earning power, Araujo once again demonstrated her willingness to control the narrative around her career.

Whether fans agree with the timing or not, the move reinforced her reputation as someone who treats success as a steppingstone rather than a finish line.









