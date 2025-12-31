The Fabys 2025: Vote for Outfit of the Year Including Beyonce in Schiaparelli, Cardi B in Ottolinger, and the Looks That Defined the Year

Fashion in 2025 wasn’t just about what was worn—it was about impact, visibility, and cultural reach.

From couture red carpets to viral street-style moments, these were the fashion moments that defined each month of the year.

January: Melania Trump in Oscar de la Renta

In January, Melania Trump’s Oscar de la Renta look became one of the year’s most talked-about fashion moments, though it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why it resonated so widely. Was it the sharp tailoring and classic restraint of the design, or the political controversy surrounding designers dressing members of the First Family? The look sparked intense online debate, drawing equal parts admiration and criticism, and quickly traveled beyond fashion circles into mainstream conversation. Whether praised for its polish or scrutinized for its symbolism, the moment proved that visibility, timing, and cultural tension can propel an outfit into viral territory—sometimes for reasons that have little to do with the clothes alone.

February: Beyoncé in Schiaparelli at the Grammys

Beyoncé’s Grammys night was both a historic win and a fashion triumph. The superstar took home Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter—a long-awaited, career-defining victory—while stepping out in a sculptural Schiaparelli couture gown that radiated power and precision. The look fused high-art craftsmanship with commanding presence, instantly dominating headlines and red-carpet conversations. Adding emotional weight to the moment, Beyoncé was joined by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, turning the appearance into a multigenerational celebration of legacy, excellence, and influence—proof that when Beyoncé wins, fashion history is made alongside her.

March: Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week

Jaden Smith’s appearance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week delivered one of the year’s most talked-about fashion moments, blending nonchalance with intentional edge. Wearing an undone, textured Louis Vuitton top paired with relaxed denim and boots, Jaden leaned fully into his signature approach to style—fluid, expressive, and unconcerned with convention.

` The look felt effortless yet deliberate, elevated by statement accessories and a confident, unbothered attitude that commanded attention upon arrival. In a season filled with spectacle, Jaden’s ensemble stood out for its authenticity, reinforcing his position as a fashion risk-taker whose personal style consistently shapes the broader conversation. A strong contender for Outfit of the Year.

April: Beyoncé in Custom LaPointe

In April, Beyoncé’s custom LaPointe look from the Cowboy Carter opening night stands as a definitive Outfit of the Year contender. The gold, crystal-embellished bodysuit with dramatic fringe fused Western fantasy with high-octane stage glamour, moving fluidly with every step and note. Designed to shimmer under stadium lights, the look balanced sensuality, strength, and spectacle—hallmarks of Beyoncé’s performance style—while nodding to classic showgirl silhouettes through a modern, couture lens. Styled under the direction of Shiona Turini and team, the ensemble didn’t just support the performance—it was the moment, instantly etched into the visual legacy of the tour and the fashion conversation of the year.

May: Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne

Janelle Monáe’s Thom Browne moment in May was conceptual and boundary-pushing. Known for using fashion as performance art, she delivered a look that challenged gender norms while remaining impeccably tailored and visually striking.

June: Rihanna in AWGE

June belonged to Rihanna, who stepped out in AWGE with effortless authority while holding her son, Riot. The look—an oversized button-down styled as a sharp mini, paired with sporty socks and heels—balanced streetwise ease with fashion-insider polish, proving Rihanna’s unmatched ability to make everyday moments feel intentional. Elevating the outing even further, she carried a Dior bag fresh off the runway, a subtle flex that underscored her instinct for mixing immediacy, motherhood, and influence.

July: GloRilla in Von Dutch

GloRilla’s July appearance in Von Dutch at Essence Fest tapped into Y2K nostalgia while staying grounded in authenticity. The look felt playful, confident, and culturally sharp—perfectly aligned with her rise and summer-season dominance.

August: Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberghe in Patbo

August celebrated couple style as Olandria and Nic went viral in a coordinated green fashion moment. The look emphasized chemistry, color, and cohesion—solidifying the duo as emerging fashion figures with undeniable visual impact.

September: Cardi B in Ottolinger (27 Million Views)

September delivered one of the year’s biggest viral moments when Cardi B stepped out in Ottolinger, amassing 27 million views.

The edgy, body-conscious look showcased her mastery of fashion virality, where experimental design meets mass appeal.

October: Teyana Taylor in Green Tolu Coker (4 Million Views)

Teyana Taylor’s green Tolu Coker look, worn while promoting All’s Fair on Hulu in Paris, dominated October with 4 million views. The ensemble blended cultural storytelling with bold tailoring, proving the power of emerging designers on a global stage.

November: Beyoncé in Custom Louis Vuitton at F1

November saw Beyoncé step out in custom Louis Vuitton at Formula 1, delivering a sleek, high-performance fashion moment.

The looks balanced precision and glamour, aligning perfectly with the sport’s global, high-octane energy.

December: Cardi B in Sir Babajagne at Art Basel

December closed with Cardi B turning Art Basel into a fashion moment in Sir Babajagne. The bold look fused art, culture, and couture—ending the year exactly how Cardi does best: loud, luxurious, and unforgettable.

From red carpets to viral street moments, these looks didn’t just trend—they defined 2025.

