U Beauty Founder Tina Chen Craig Shares Skincare Secrets





Today we are welcoming Tina Chen Craig. The entrepreneur, tastemaker, and founder of U Beauty is here to tell us all about her skincare routine and how her brand is disrupting an industry with a unique delivery system and simple products that work.

You may have already met her if you listened to her episode on the show where she tells us about her journey as a founder, how to be resilient and details on her wellness routine.

We had the opportunity to interview Tina for the blog and we just had to know all about her AM & PM routines and what’s next for U Beauty.

Let’s welcome Tina to the blog.

Tell us a little about yourself and how U Beauty came to be.

Tina Chen Craig: U Beauty was born out of pure cosmetic confusion. I was using around 15 products twice a day and still dealing with sensitivity and rosacea. Nothing felt effective, streamlined, or science-forward. I’ve always believed simplicity and high performance should live in the same bottle, yet nothing on the market delivered that.

I reconnected with a friend, Katie Borghese and together we created our OG hero: The Resurfacing Compound.

That was the beginning of U Beauty.

U Beauty has rave reviews. What sets the brand apart?

TCC: Our proprietary SIREN Capsule Technology. We focus on delivery, not just ingredients. This means getting actives exactly where they’re needed for fast, visible results with less irritation.

What was launching a business like while being a mom?

TCC: My son always came first. The only real trade-off was my social life, which never felt like a sacrifice. I also prioritize self-care. It makes me a better mother and founder.

What’s the most important step in a skincare routine?

TCC: Cleansing. Everything starts there. That’s why we created The MANTLE Skin Conditioning Wash to cleanse, condition, and prep skin equally.

What does your AM/PM routine look like?

TCC: AM and PM are similar, with a few nighttime additions:

At night, I add The BARRIER Bioactive Treatment 2–3 times a week.

Any other beauty essentials you use daily?

TCC: I ice roll, use The Skinny Confidential Brow Peptide morning and night, and treat my body with The SCULPT Arm Compound, SCULPT Neck + Décolleté Concentrate, Resurfacing Body Compound, and SUPER Body Hydrator.

What’s your skincare philosophy?

TCC: No fluff. No excessive routines. Just innovative, multifunctional products that do exactly what they promise.

If someone tries one U Beauty product, what should it be?

TCC: The Resurfacing Compound. It transformed my skin. In winter, The SUPER Hydrator is also essential for deep, long-lasting moisture.

Any wellness practices you swear by?

TCC: Cold therapy. Cryo, cold plunges, and ice rolling. I also dry brush 3–5 times a week.

What’s next for U Beauty?

TCC: We’re launching at Sephora. It’s the right moment, and I can’t wait for more people to experience the textures, technology, and results firsthand.

Be sure to listen to Tina’s conversation with Lauryn and Michael on the show. She talks about resilience, passion and how to thrive through all stages of life.

TINA’S ROUTINE:

The post U Beauty Founder Tina Chen Craig Shares Skincare Secrets appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.









