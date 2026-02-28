Rihanna Sends Fans Into A Frenzy After Being Spotted In Music Studio





Rihanna hasn’t released an album in 10 years, but that hasn’t stopped her devoted fans, known as the Navy, from begging for it incessantly. From the looks of the superstar’s social media post, they may be getting their wish sooner than they thought.

In the time since Rihanna dropped her chart-topping “Anti” album in 2016, she has become a billionaire, courtesy of her massively successful Fenty Beauty brand — but her fans have hoped that she would return to what made her a star, her music.

Rihanna Fans Perk Up After She’s Seen Inside A Music Studio

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 26, Rihanna shared a day in her life lately, which to the surprise of her fans included some time at the recording studio.

“I still have to go to the studio after this and I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son after the studio,” she said as the video of her day went well until after 2 a.m. “Longest day ever.”

Rihanna told the sound engineers in the video, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

The Superstar Has Had Many Stops And Starts In Producing New Music

From revealing to Vogue back in 2018 that her next album would be reggae to announcing two years later in 2020 that reggae would not be the album’s focus after all, Rihanna has taken fans on a whirlwind as she has admittedly enjoyed teasing them about the long-awaited project.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in March 2025, the nine-time Grammy winner addressed releasing new music after such a long period away.

“I think music is my freedom. I just came to that realization. I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years,” she told the outlet at the time.

“There’s no genre now,” Rihanna revealed about her next album. “That’s why I waited. Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour.’”

She continued, noting that since her prolonged absence, she needs to ensure that her music is ground-breaking.

“After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more,” she said.

The multi-platinum artist added: “I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

Rihanna Has Been Busy Expanding Her Family







Since “Anti” topped the charts, Rihanna has become a mother of three, welcoming first son RZA in 2022, second son Riot a year later in 2023, and her first daughter, Rocki, in September 2025.

She sent fans into a tailspin when she hinted earlier this year that a fourth baby could be on her very busy agenda.

Per Us Weekly, earlier this month Rihanna gave a strong hint that she is not done adding to her family.

The singer-turned-mogul responded to a post by “Love Island” star Montana Rose that read: “Deciding whether to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026.” Rihanna replied underneath the post writing, “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”

While many fans were happy at the possibility of Riri becoming a mom again for the fourth time, there were others who expressed their disappointment because another pregnancy means a new album is once again put on hold.

She Recently Opened Up About Dressing Her Post-Baby Body

In an interview with Rihanna posted via X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer spoke about some of her favorite looks from the Dior Spring/Summer show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

However, it was her comment about her post-baby curves that many moms likely related to.

“Favorite look? That’s impossible,” Rihanna gushed about the designs. “I wanted the coats, I wanted the dresses, I wanted the skirts with a little bump [at the stomach] ‘cause I got a little pouch after having kids, so I’d love that.”

“I loved the accessories — the bags, the shoes, the earrings — everything was perfectly made, super well done, super whimsical. Everything made me excited. It was a very thrilling show,” she added.

As She Works On Her Own Music, Rihanna Supports Boyfriend A$AP Rocky With His

After releasing his new album “Don’t Be Dumb” on January 16, Rihanna showed love to A$AP Rocky a few days later on January 25, when it was confirmed that the album reached number one on the Billboard 200 charts.

“Just me here to let y’all know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to PEOPLE, Rocky is set to embark on a world tour to promote the album. The North American leg runs from May through July, and the European shows begin in August and end in September.









