Fashion

Colorful Swimwear & Printed Coverups for Spring Travel

February 27, 2026
Colorful Swimwear & Printed Coverups for Spring Travel
Edited By Cliche
0
TOC Show




Eres Bikini, Irene Neurwirth Earrings, Celine Sunglasses (similar here)

After another round of snow in the Northeast, and even Charleston seeing colder days, spring trips somewhere warm are officially on the radar. This season’s swimwear is defined by saturated color and graphic print. Teal paired with violet. Red with pink. Stripes mixed with solids. Pieces don’t have to match perfectly. Slightly off combinations make the trip feel more playful.

white bikini green baseball hat
pink strapless bikini top rainbow stripe pareo turquoise sunglasses

Matteau Bikini, Polo Ralph Lauren Hat, Dior Sunglasses | Eres Bikini Top & Bottom, Irene Neurwirth Earrings, Cesta Collective Sarong, Celine Sunglasses (similar here)

Beyond the bikini, the supporting pieces matter just as much: printed pareos, structured kaftans, rose-toned knits, fringed wraps, or embellished peak-a-boo pants. A strong kaftan or tunic is the easiest thing to throw on after a swim, polished enough for lunch, relaxed enough for walking back through town. Lightweight trousers in breathable cotton work just as well, especially in easy silhouettes with elastic waists and wider legs that move comfortably in the heat.


The focus is simple: swim that stands out, layers that carry you through the day, and color that feels right against sun and water.



white bikini green baseball hat
pink strapless bikini top rainbow stripe pareo turquoise sunglasses
Floral Terry Shorts

Pair these charming cotton toweling shorts with the matching top, or wear as separates over a bikini.

Shop Now

Studded One Piece Swimsuit

Slip into this studded one-piece swimsuit with subtle shine for a statement.

Shop Now

Striped Tunic Dress

 This airy printed tunic is perfect for beach lunches and post-swim walks.

Shop Now

white bikini green baseball hat
pink strapless bikini top rainbow stripe pareo turquoise sunglasses

The post Colorful Swimwear & Printed Coverups for Spring Travel appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.



Source link

All images are owned by their original copyright holder.

About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

How to Create Workout Routine with Obé Fitness

How to Create Workout Routine with Obé Fitness

January 7, 2026

Ebays Most Popular Outfits from 2013

March 17, 2014
How to Choose a Neck Piece Based on the Neckline of Your Dress

How to Choose a Neck Piece Based on the Neckline of Your Dress

November 28, 2024
Verified by MonsterInsights