







Eres Bikini, Irene Neurwirth Earrings, Celine Sunglasses (similar here)

After another round of snow in the Northeast, and even Charleston seeing colder days, spring trips somewhere warm are officially on the radar. This season’s swimwear is defined by saturated color and graphic print. Teal paired with violet. Red with pink. Stripes mixed with solids. Pieces don’t have to match perfectly. Slightly off combinations make the trip feel more playful.

Matteau Bikini, Polo Ralph Lauren Hat, Dior Sunglasses | Eres Bikini Top & Bottom, Irene Neurwirth Earrings, Cesta Collective Sarong, Celine Sunglasses (similar here)

Beyond the bikini, the supporting pieces matter just as much: printed pareos, structured kaftans, rose-toned knits, fringed wraps, or embellished peak-a-boo pants. A strong kaftan or tunic is the easiest thing to throw on after a swim, polished enough for lunch, relaxed enough for walking back through town. Lightweight trousers in breathable cotton work just as well, especially in easy silhouettes with elastic waists and wider legs that move comfortably in the heat.

The focus is simple: swim that stands out, layers that carry you through the day, and color that feels right against sun and water.

The post Colorful Swimwear & Printed Coverups for Spring Travel appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





