Keith Urban Reportedly Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Nicole Kidman’s Closeness With Male Co-Star: ‘This Is His Worst Nightmare’





Nicole Kidman‘s ex-husband, Keith Urban, isn’t pleased with her close relationship with her “Scarpetta” co-star, Simon Baker.

The actress and Baker are longtime friends and have appeared to grow even closer since Kidman’s divorce, as seen in their chummy appearance at the premiere of their latest project.

Seeing their tighter bond has reportedly left Keith Urban feeling “betrayed,” and he is hoping there isn’t more to Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker’s relationship.

Nicole Kidman’s Ex-Husband Hopes There’s Nothing More Between The Actress and Her Co-Star, Sources Claim

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Earlier in the month, Nicole Kidman debuted a new project, “Scarpetta,” in which she stars alongside her longtime Aussie friend, Simon Baker.

Arriving at the premiere at the time, the Aussie actors got tongues wagging with their very chummy interaction, which included holding hands and smiling at each other.

They also reportedly snuck off to an after-party together, an act that further raised eyebrows.

Subsequently, rumors began that there might be more to the duo’s friendship, which reports have now revealed left Kidman’s ex-husband feeling “betrayed.”

“Keith is hoping they’re just hamming it up for headlines,” a source told Woman’s Day of the singer whom Kidman was married to for nearly two decades.

They added, “But even then it feels to him like it’s a betrayal because both Nicole and Simon know how much even the hint of a romance between them will hurt him.”

Keith Urban Already Suspected His Ex-Wife And Her Co-Star Were Getting Close

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In “Scarpetta,” Kidman plays a forensic pathologist named Kay Scarpetta, while Baker portrays FBI profiler, Benton Wesley.

Outside of their jobs, their characters share a romantic connection that often involves scenes of them kissing and other displays of affection.

Even after filming the project, the chemistry between Kidman and Baker remained evident, as seen in interviews promoting the series, including a question-and-answer session with Vogue Australia.

All of these have reportedly not gone unnoticed by Urban, and according to a source, it was something he had expected and was quite unhappy about.

“He already suspected they were getting close while filming. This is his worst nightmare come true,” the insider further revealed.

“He hates that they’re giving interviews about how close they are,” the source added.

The Singer Doesn’t Really Communicate With Nicole Kidman Since Their Divorce

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In the past, Urban had often attended such Hollywood events with Kidman, and this may have been the case if the duo hadn’t ended their marriage.

Now, as a single man, the singer may not make an appearance at such events anytime soon, as sources have recently revealed that he has been frozen out of Hollywood.

“Keith used to be everywhere with Nicole,” a source told Rob Shuter’s #ShutterScoop. “Now he’s nowhere.”

“He was always her plus-one,” the source added. “He wasn’t getting those invites on his own.”

The source also claimed that Urban’s access to Hollywood events came through his relationship with Kidman, and now that they have split, it has been revoked.

Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman’s Communication Has Detoriated Since Their Split

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As part of Urban and Kidman’s divorce agreement, the duo agreed to co-parent their children, Sunday Rose and Faith.

However, according to reports, their communication has deteriorated in the wake of the divorce, raising questions about how well the co-parenting plan is working.

“Nicole and Keith don’t really communicate,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven’t rebounded.”

They added, “Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split. He’s turned into a totally different person. It’s like she doesn’t know him at all anymore.”

Keith Urban Is Trying To ‘Patch Things Up’ With His Daughters

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Beyond the dynamics between Urban and Kidman, it also appears that the singer’s relationship with his children with the actress is on shaky ground, as their daughter, Sunday Rose, acknowledged her mother in an Elle Australia feature.

The situation with his children has reportedly left the singer worried and hurt, but he remains determined to do his best to stay present in their lives.

“He’s hurt, but he feels like he can patch things up,” the source continued about the “Somebody Like You” crooner. “He knows he has a lot of work to do to repair things with them. But he’s determined to do it.”

The Keith Urban Reportedly Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Nicole Kidman’s Closeness With Male Co-Star: ‘This Is His Worst Nightmare’ first appeared on The Blast





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