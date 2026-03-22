Happy Sunday! I hope everyone is having a lovely weekend. I have been doing lots of things around the house this weekend and catching up on my never ending to-do list. I have also set up a new channel on Instagram. You can access it by clicking the link in my bio that says ‘XO, Blair‘ (in app only). I plan to post little tidbits, in fact, I just posted a sneak peek of an Atlantic-Pacific collab that will launch soon. So exciting!
Today I wanted to share a few of the statement pieces I am eyeing. Prior to jumping in, I did want to mention a few sales and deals that are ending soon! Hatch is $25 off (through tonight here) and the incredible Brinker & Eliza sample sale ends today! It is also the last day for the big, big Madewell sale here. Now let’s jump into statement pieces…
I talked about these earlier this week here, and mine just arrived this week. They are even better in person! 10/10, no notes.
You know I am a sucker for a good set! What is not to love about this fun sequin set? Perfect for a night out on a tropical vacay. It would look stunning with these under $100 silver sandals.
Elevated jelly shoes? Yes please! See all the cool combos from this new-to-me brand here.
Mango always has offers those special hidden gems. I am loving this satin slip dress that features the perfect hit of embroidery at the neckline. You will be the best dressed wedding guest for sure!
One of my favorite bags is back in stock and available in NEW COLORS here. I just may need to add the orange version to my collection.
I love that statement necklaces are back, particularly the gumball necklace. I have been stacking my dainty pieces (like this one) with statement necklaces (like this one) to create interesting mixes.
Big bows for the win! I have been eyeing these for weeks, but just can’t ultimately decide between the polka dot and powder pink!
This elegant hat stopped me in my tracks. I wish I had a fun polo event or garden party on the calendar. This would be the perfect piece to wear!
This dress is an absolute stunner in both the mini version and the maxi version. I am feeling this black mini for a tropical date night.
The combination of the feathers and the perfect chartreuse hue make this bag an absolute dream.
The post THE STATEMENT PIECES I AM EYEING appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.
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