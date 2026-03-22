



Happy Sunday! I hope everyone is having a lovely weekend. I have been doing lots of things around the house this weekend and catching up on my never ending to-do list. I have also set up a new channel on Instagram. You can access it by clicking the link in my bio that says ‘XO, Blair‘ (in app only). I plan to post little tidbits, in fact, I just posted a sneak peek of an Atlantic-Pacific collab that will launch soon. So exciting!

Today I wanted to share a few of the statement pieces I am eyeing. Prior to jumping in, I did want to mention a few sales and deals that are ending soon! Hatch is $25 off (through tonight here) and the incredible Brinker & Eliza sample sale ends today! It is also the last day for the big, big Madewell sale here. Now let’s jump into statement pieces…

FLORAL BROOCHES I talked about these earlier this week here, and mine just arrived this week. They are even better in person! 10/10, no notes.

AN EVENING EDIT Mango always has offers those special hidden gems. I am loving this satin slip dress that features the perfect hit of embroidery at the neckline. You will be the best dressed wedding guest for sure!

BACK IN STOCK One of my favorite bags is back in stock and available in NEW COLORS here. I just may need to add the orange version to my collection.

GUMBALL NECKLACE I love that statement necklaces are back, particularly the gumball necklace. I have been stacking my dainty pieces (like this one) with statement necklaces (like this one) to create interesting mixes.

WIDE BRIM BEAUTY This elegant hat stopped me in my tracks. I wish I had a fun polo event or garden party on the calendar. This would be the perfect piece to wear!

FEATHERED FRIEND The combination of the feathers and the perfect chartreuse hue make this bag an absolute dream.

The post THE STATEMENT PIECES I AM EYEING appeared first on Atlantic-Pacific.









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