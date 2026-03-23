Britney Spears Spotted By Fans For First Time Since DUI Arrest





Pop star Britney Spears was spotted in public for the first time since she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in early March. Photos shared on a fan page dedicated to the “Crossroads” actress show the singer purchasing a beverage at Starbucks. Fortunately, it looks like she was able to avoid the media frenzy that her appearance usually brings.

Britney Spears Seen Shopping At Starbucks After DUI Arrest

Instagram Stories | BritneysVault

On Sunday, March 22, Britney was believed to be ordering a drink at Starbucks at the Malibu Country Mart shopping center. The fan page BritneysVault shared several photos of the “Toxic” singer on their Instagram Stories, showing the singer hiding her face behind large black sunglasses.

In addition to a long brown coat, she also carried an orange purse. Some fans speculated that her son, Jayden James, was with her, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Britney Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving While Intoxicated

Instagram Stories | BritneysVault

On March 4, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer was arrested near her home in Ventura County, California, “on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs,” per a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

She was sent to a hospital to test her blood alcohol content and released from police custody the following morning. Although she was booked, law enforcement officials have opted not to release her mugshot at this time. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Britney Spears’ Family Wants To Prioritize Her Well-Being

Instagram Stories | BritneysVault

Many fans have taken to social media to express their concern for the pop star’s well-being. Her friends and family have also shared their concerns. “Her team wants her in rehab or a program to help her get to a better place,” an insider told Us Weekly in the week following the singer’s arrest. “Everyone around her hopes this will be a wake-up call for her.”

The source went on to say that she “has been lying low at home,” because she “knows it’ll be a spectacle the next time she steps out, so she’s trying to avoid that as long as humanly possible.” Fortunately, it looks like her casual trip to Starbucks went without incident.

Britney’s Sons Have Been Supporting Her

Instagram | Britney Spears

The source also told the publication that her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 29, have also been supporting her. Although Jayden “has been there with her,” she has also “seen” her son Sean since they moved to Hawaii with their father, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, in 2023.

The insider also said that Britney is getting plenty of support from her mother, Lynne Spears, who “is very worried about her and keeping tabs on the situation through Britney as well as her team.”

Britney Spears’ Family Is Looking Into Treatment Options

MEGA

In addition to spending time with her, they are also trying to help her “put her life back on track.” Things have been difficult since the pop star’s approximately 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. She married her long-term partner, Sam Asghari, in June 2022, but in August 2023, the former personal trainer filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

“Her family and team are looking into treatment options for both addiction and mental health, but it won’t be easy to talk her into it unless she feels ready herself. You can’t force it,” the insider told the publication. “They just need to have hope that she will take this arrest and its consequences seriously, which she seems to be doing so far. She has already expressed regret about what happened.”

The source added that Britney’s team and loved ones are “praying that she doesn’t get jail time for this,” which “would be the worst-case scenario.”

The Britney Spears Spotted By Fans For First Time Since DUI Arrest first appeared on The Blast









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.