5 Things Sandy Brockman Does For Her Body Every Day





You probably know by now that we love Sandy Brockman. She’s given us two incredible podcast episodes (here and here), taught us how to get a tight butt, and even started a program on Obé so you can workout with her at home.

Today she is sharing 5 things she does for her body, every single day. And the 5 things? Super accessible, anyone can do them, and you can start right now.

Let’s get into it with Sandy.

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The Five Things I Do Every Day For My Body

When women ask me what I do every single day to feel strong, energized, and at home in my body, the truth is simple: it’s not one big thing. It’s consistency in the small things. The five things I’m about to share aren’t fancy or complicated, and they aren’t reserved for perfect days. They’re the things I show up for every day because they keep my body moving the way I want it to move, looking the way I want it to look, and feeling powerful from the inside out. These are my non-negotiables, and they’ve carried me from age fifteen all the way to now.

1. I start with a big glass of water

Before coffee, before talking, before anything else, I down a big glass of water. I’ve done this since I was fifteen. It’s my little ritual to hydrate after sleep and start the day feeling clear and awake. If you’ve ever woken up dehydrated, you know how much better everything feels once you get that water in. It puts me on the right track for hydration the rest of the day.

I also love to use TSC’s Ice Roller to wake up my skin, take down any puffiness, and make my face feel alive. Water on the inside, ice rolling on the outside — perfect combo!

2. I mobilize my body every day

I don’t always get a full workout in, but I always mobilize. If I can’t lift or train, I take little “mobility snacks” throughout the day—five minutes here, five minutes there. A stretch for my upper body, something to open my hips, a reminder to keep my body limber and moving well. Staying mobile is what keeps me feeling athletic and ready. It’s not about doing an hour; it’s about doing something consistently.

3. I hit my protein every three hours

Every day, I make sure I get 20–25 grams of protein every three hours. It keeps my blood sugar stable, my mood stable, and my muscles fed. It supports my metabolism and keeps me strong. This is another habit I’ve had since I was fifteen—four to five small protein-focused meals a day. People underestimate how much protein changes the way you feel. I don’t.

4. I take a nap

I’m a big believer in naps. I’ve taken them almost my whole life. Even if it’s just five minutes, I’ll find a place to close my eyes, calm my nervous system, and reset. Some days I get twenty minutes, some days I get five, but that small reset always pays off. If I could take a full hour every day, I would. But it doesn’t have to be long to make a difference. A short nap changes everything

And now I use The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape at night, which has been a game changer for deeper sleep. It keeps me nasal breathing, helps me feel more restored in the morning, and honestly makes my sleep feel more intentional.

5. I go to bed early

Sleep is the fountain of youth. People chase recovery in all kinds of ways, but if you go to bed early most nights—say 80 percent of the time—you will look better, feel better, think clearer, and recover faster. Everything heals while you sleep. Your muscles, your brain, your hormones, your mood. I’m huge on sleep because I’ve seen firsthand what it does for me. So the last thing I try to do every day is go to bed as early as I can. It’s the quiet anchor to everything else I do.

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Lauryn works out with Sandy 5 days a week and if you want to too, just join Obé, use code SKINNY, and get started.

Be sure to listen to Sandy on The Bossticks where she is talking about hormones, glutes and proper form when training.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ Tone up your legs with habits that actually work.

++ Learn how to build arm strength at home.

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The post 5 Things Sandy Brockman Does For Her Body Every Day appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.









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