Blake Lively Risks Career Loss After Legal Blow In Court Case, As Expert Warns The Actress Is ‘No Longer Untouchable’





Blake Lively‘s brand may soon become radioactive material in Hollywood after a federal judge threw out most of her allegations in the bombshell lawsuit against her former co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Several experts claim the development will likely pose a threat to her star appearances in films and that she may soon “start to feel pushed out of the industry.”

Meanwhile, although sources say the judge wants Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to settle out of court, reports claim she’s not throwing in the towel yet after her latest loss.

Blake Lively Could Start Feeling A Push Back From The Industry

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The long-running legal battle between “It Ends With Us” stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took a new turn on Thursday after Judge Lewis Liman struck down 10 of the 13 claims the actress made against him, including her sexual harassment allegations.

Now, brand expert Kayley Cornelius has warned that the brutal blow to Lively may have far-reaching implications on her Hollywood standing, claiming the industry can easily move on from her talent.

“It does look like a challenging path lies ahead for Blake Lively,” Cornelius told Page Six. “There is a real risk she could start to feel pushed out of the industry and struggle to secure major roles or brand deals going forward.”

Cornelius went further to note that there are a ton of actors and actresses looking for their big break, and with any slip-up from an established act like Lively, there wouldn’t be a problem replacing them.

“The film industry is now incredibly fast-moving and competitive, and it often feels like a revolving door,” she noted. “As one star’s momentum dips, there’s now a whole new wave of new talent ready to take their place.”

Brand Expert Says Blake Lively Is ‘No Longer Untouchable’

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Speaking on the whole scandal, the brand expert Cornelius noted that studios would now be skeptical about picking a talent like Lively’s as they are looking to get more eyeballs now that the audience is “more reactive than ever.”

“With the impact of cancel culture and increased scrutiny, there is less appetite to take risks on talent who may be seen as controversial or commercially uncertain,” Cornelius said. “That means even legacy names such as Blake are no longer untouchable and guaranteed the security they once had.”

“So it’s entirely possible that Blake could face tougher competition for upcoming roles, with studios potentially favoring newer talent,” she added.

Blake Lively Needs To See Her Legal Battle ‘Through To The End’ In Order To Salvage Her Image, Expert Warns

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Although Judge Liman dismissed most of her claims, Lively still has some points to work with, as three of her allegations, namely breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation, will now go to a civil trial in New York on 18 May.

Reports claim she is “devastated” by the ruling but plans to fight till the end, a move Cornelius is in full support of.

“If she’s looking to prove a point and stand firmly behind her allegations, this is arguably a battle she needs to see through to the end,” the PR expert said. “Stepping back or settling too early could be perceived by the public as a sign of doubt, or even guilt, which would only reinforce the narrative now forming around her.”

In fact, sources claim the judge seemingly wants them to settle out of court, but the “Gossip Girl” star wants to see the case through and plans to testify in court so as to “shine a light on this vicious form of online retaliation.”

However, Cornelius adds that it’ll be “smart” for her to settle if her image continues taking a hit.

The Actress Has Faced Major Scrutiny Since Her Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Made Headlines

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Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in 2024 and also accused him of launching a smear campaign to tarnish her image.

He denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit against her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion; however, it was dismissed.

Despite Baldoni’s case being tossed, Lively has come under fire several times for past comments in unearthed clips and has reportedly fallen out with her famous pal Taylor Swift after Baldoni alleged she likened the singer to one of her “dragons,” like the characters in the series “Game of Thrones.”

Blake Lively’s Next Project Has A Lot To Do With Her Continued Hollywood Career

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In his 152-page opinion, Liman explained that part of the reason he dismissed Lively’s claims was that the filming where the actor allegedly did it was carried out in New Jersey and not Los Angeles.

“None of these acts or occurrences provides the ‘substantial connection’ to California needed to sustain Lively’s sexual harassment claims,” he wrote.

He also noted that Lively couldn’t bring certain claims of harassment and retaliation because she was an independent contractor and not an employee.

Meanwhile, Cornelius added that Lively’s successful return to the industry significantly hinges on the success or failure of her next major project, even though she moves for a settlement.

She said, “It would also give her the chance to step back, reset, and carefully phase a return to the spotlight. Realistically speaking, though, it will be the success or failure of her next major project that determines what the future of her career looks like.”

The Blake Lively Risks Career Loss After Legal Blow In Court Case, As Expert Warns The Actress Is ‘No Longer Untouchable’ first appeared on The Blast





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