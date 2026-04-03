Prepping For Paris Hilton: Lauryn’s Mindset





In high school people called me ‘Laris’ because I adored Paris Hilton.

Naturally, preparing for this recording was something I took very seriously. Having a conversation with Paris is something the high school me would’ve screamed over, and it’s something that the present-day me needed to make the most of. As a mother, advocate and business woman, Paris is someone I admire.

Here’s what I did to prepare, stay grounded and approach our conversation with poise and presence.

Calm Morning.

After meditating, Michael and I went for breakfast alone without the kids. We discussed our vision for the episode and it was an ideal start to the day.

Glam.

I sat in the glam chair while I did some work and talked to Mimi about scheduling, the photoshoot for The Bossticks rebrand and ‘run of the show’ at Paris’ house, or should I say ‘castle.’ The entire property was absolutely incredible.

Clothes.

Michael and Mimi helped me choose what to wear. We chose a navy jacket, black trousers and my favorite boots. It’s important for us to choose flattering pieces for ourselves, but we also take into account our setting. Paris’ decor is very much to her taste, which means a plain white shirt or a beige blazer wouldn’t work well on camera.

Prep & Notes.

Michael and I brainstormed on angles and questions for Paris. Personally, I wanted to get her in a place where she felt comfortable to talk about her business ventures, which is actually an entire enterprise. I wrote notes with a pen and paper because this imprints them on my brain, more so than using the notes app on my phone.

On the way to Paris’ house.

I rewatched the clips of her new documentary that I bookmarked. Her love for music and how it changed her life stood out to me so I wanted her to speak more on that. Also, I had to ask her about her heating pad for back pain so Michael can buy one and stop complaining every 5 seconds.

Helpful grounding practices before the recording:

Meditate

Dry brush

Freezing cold shower

Ice roll

Smooth Bossa nova all morning

Beauty Salt, iced coffee then mint tea

Be sure to listen or watch Paris on the show. It was such a pleasure to sit with her. She is kind, disarming, beautiful inside and out. The hospitality and kindness she showed our colleagues when setting up at her house, and the way she treated our whole team, was truly next-level. She made everyone feel comfortable, seen, and taken care of—creating an environment that was not only welcoming, but energizing.

x, Lauryn

+ Learn how I design my calendar, rather than ‘fill’ it.

++ Take a look inside Miranda Kerr’s vanity.

PARIS PREP:

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The post Prepping For Paris Hilton: Lauryn’s Mindset appeared first on The Skinny Confidential.





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