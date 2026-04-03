Some new images of Beyoncé have surfaced from Tina Knowles’s upcoming book reedition, offering a closer look at a coordinated moment between mother and daughter. The pair appeared together at the Super Bowl, with Beyoncé wearing a custom denim look by Romeo Hunte.
Her outfit featured a structured denim blazer layered over a crisp button-down shirt and tie, styled with a coordinating denim mini skirt layered over distressed jeans. The look played with proportion and layering, combining tailored elements with deconstructed denim for a directional take on suiting.
The ensemble closely aligns with Romeo Hunte’s Fall 2026 runway, where similar denim tailoring, belted silhouettes, and shirt-and-tie styling were presented. The runway version emphasized a cinched waist and elongated jacket proportions, translating into Beyoncé’s customized interpretation.
Tina Knowles stood alongside her daughter in a black leather ensemble, accented with a statement Schiaparelli belt and a structured silhouette, complementing the contrast between polished leather and layered denim.
The look is available via Romeo Hunte’s official website, RomeoHunte.com.
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Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tina Knowles Book Reedition
The post Beyonce in Blue Denim Romeo Hunte with Tina Knowles at the Super Bowl appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.
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