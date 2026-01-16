Nordstrom: The Beauty I’d Restock If I Lost My Bag





These are the products I’d replace first because they shape how my entire routine works, the steps that make skin look smoother, makeup sit better, and everything feel more polished from the very beginning. They’re the kind of favorites that anchor what you do every day.

This edit follows the rhythm of getting ready, starting with skin on bare face and ending with the details that make you look finished.

Before Makeup: Prep that Changes How Everything Wears

The way makeup sits is decided long before you start applying it. These are the pieces I rely on to make skin look smoother, fresher, and more even so everything layered on top looks better.

Start with the Theraface Depuffing Wand on clean skin. The cooling metal head helps bring down puffiness and wake up the face, especially around the eyes and cheekbones, creating a smoother canvas for everything that follows.

Follow with U Beauty The Super Hydrator. This deeply nourishing layer locks in moisture so skin feels plush and balanced — an essential base that lets makeup glide on and sit evenly.

Next, apply U Beauty The Eye Concentrate. It hydrates and smooths the under-eye area so concealer and tint sit cleanly without creasing or breaking.

This is a step I reach for when skin needs a little more smoothing. This sonic dermaplaning tool removes peach fuzz and dry surface buildup, giving makeup and skincare a cleaner, more polished finish.

After Makeup: The Pieces That Make You Look Finished

Once skincare has fully settled, the focus shifts to bringing softness, dimension, and balance back into the face. These are the makeup steps that enhance skin rather than cover it — everything melts in, nothing sits on top.

Start with the U Beauty Super Tinted Hydrator. This is the base when you want skin to look even and fresh without full coverage. It offers a soft blur, natural glow, and hydration in one step, letting skin still look like skin.

Add a hint of color next. Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick brings a natural flush that makes skin look healthy and awake. The cream texture blends seamlessly and adds life back into the face.

Keep eyes simple and lifted. Westman Atelier Eye Want You Mascara defines and separates lashes for a clean, open look that lasts without smudging or heaviness.

Finish with lips that hold everything together. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner softly defines the lip line and adds structure. Follow with Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain for long-lasting color that sets in place while still looking natural and effortless.

