Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans Reportedly Put 'On Hold' As They Focus On Other Matters

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding plans have seemingly taken a backseat for more pressing matters relating to the football star’s future in the NFL.

Reports previously claimed the “Bad Blood” hit maker already reached out to some of her pals to join her bridal train, with big plans underway.

However, an insider has now shared that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are “not even halfway through the guest list” and are taking their time with plans as the football player mulls over a potential retirement.

Why Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Reportedly Slowed Down Their Wedding Plans

Swift and Kelce’s romance is still going strong after their engagement, but the wedding plans are reportedly “on hold.”

Although rumors have it that they are set to get married on June 13 at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, sources close to the couple have revealed that they have slammed the brakes on preparations for the big day.

“They’re not even halfway through the guest list,” a source told journalist Rob Shuter’s #Shuterscoop. “Right now it’s more about enjoying time together than crunching spreadsheets.”

The insider went further to explain that they’re slowing down now because Kelce is trying to sort out issues relating to his future in the NFL after enduring a disappointing season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Travis is still figuring out if he’s playing next year,” the source shared. “They don’t want to stress over a wedding when there’s so much else going on.”

The Couple Is ‘Savoring Their Engagement,’ But ‘That’s About As Far As It Goes’ For Now, Source Claims

Amid their slowed-down wedding plans, Swift and Kelce were recently in date night mode, as they were seen enjoying a low-key outing at Beverly Hills hotspot Funke.

The couple looked relaxed and elegant in their outfits as the chart-topping singer wore a gray blazer over a pleated white skirt, while the Super Bowl-winning tight end sported a color-blocked button-up shirt.

It appears Swift also doesn’t want to rush things, as she is a stickler for details and wouldn’t want to leave anything unattended.

“Taylor is usually so meticulous about every detail, but with Travis, she’s relaxed. They’re taking it slow. The wedding isn’t stressing them out yet — they’re savoring the engagement,” another source said.

“The ring’s on, but that’s about as far as it goes,” one close friend noted. “No big meetings, no seating charts. They’re in date-night mode, not wedding mode.”



While it is unclear how soon Kelce will sort out the issues relating to his future with the NFL, rumors earlier surfaced suggesting he could be drawing the curtains on his football career.

With his contract set to expire on March 11, 2026, he is one of several Chiefs stars who are set to become free agents as the NFL year ends.

During a previous episode of his “New Heights” podcast, he admitted that he was still “figuring out” if he would play next season.

“I want to make sure my body is ready, that I can commit fully,” Kelce stated.

Kelce further hinted that he may still be taking to the field again, but that will depend on how his body feels.

“I don’t know, it’s a tough thing to navigate,” Kelce said on his podcast. “But at the same time, if my body can heal up, rest up, and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-, 20-21 week run.”

“I think I would do it in a heartbeat. Right now is just finding that answer. And seeing how the body feels after this game and when it all settles down,” the 36-year-old added.

Taylor Swift Has Already Started Building Her Bridal Train

Meanwhile, Swift has already started perfecting plans for her bridal train as reports suggest she has tapped some of her A-list pals to join in.

Reports claim she asked friend Gigi Hadid to be her bridesmaid, and the model was “thrilled” about it and immediately agreed.

The “Blank Space” singer has also extended the invitation to pal Selena Gomez, with reports suggesting she plans to ask the rest in person to let them know how special they are.

“Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning,” a source said.

“She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day,” they added.

The singer is understood to be looking to Gomez for tips after she got married to her partner, Benny Blanco, last year.





