Zendaya’s The Drama Slay Continues in Blue Schiaparelli Gown, Zimmermann Corset Dress for Fallon Tonight, Erdem on GMA, and More!

Zendaya’s press tour for The Drama continues to deliver a range of fashion moments that reflect both versatility and intention. Styled by Law Roach, the actress has embraced a mix of couture craftsmanship, romantic silhouettes, and experimental textures, solidifying her place as one of fashion’s most consistent red carpet forces.

For the Drama’s New York premiere, Zendaya stepped out in a striking blue Schiaparelli gown featuring a sculptural bodice and dramatic feathered detailing. The strapless silhouette hugged her frame before flaring into a voluminous skirt with textured movement, creating a visual impact that balanced structure with softness.

Paired with statement sapphire jewelry and a sleek, sculpted hairstyle, the look leaned into high glamour while maintaining a modern edge.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zendaya opted for a more delicate yet equally detailed approach in a navy Zimmermann lace corset dress. The long-sleeve design featured sheer paneling, intricate lacework, and a structured bodice that flowed into a pleated skirt with subtle fringe elements. Styled with pointed-toe pumps and minimal accessories, the ensemble highlighted craftsmanship and femininity while remaining appropriate for a late-night television setting.

Earlier in the press run, Zendaya was spotted leaving the Good Morning America studio in a textured Erdem ensemble that played with layering and fabric manipulation. The look combined a tailored tweed jacket with a shredded, hand-woven dress crafted from fabric remnants, showcasing the designer’s signature approach to romantic deconstruction. The mix of structure and fluidity created a dimensional silhouette that felt both polished and experimental.

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For the Jennifer Hudson Show, Zendaya embraced clean lines in a white structured Stella McCartney Fall 2026 dress accented with a subtle fur detail at the waist.

The minimalist silhouette contrasted with the added texture, offering a refined take on modern elegance while maintaining visual interest through proportion and styling.

She also appeared on the Drew Barrymore show in a relaxed yet styled moment, rocking a Harris Reed for Nina Ricci Fall 2026 ensemble.

The look introduced a more casual, editorial approach to the press tour, demonstrating her ability to transition seamlessly between couture and approachable fashion.

Across each appearance, Zendaya’s The Drama press tour wardrobe continues to reflect a thoughtful balance of fashion house heritage and contemporary styling. From Schiaparelli’s couture artistry to Zimmermann’s romantic precision and Erdem’s textural storytelling, each look contributes to a cohesive narrative of evolution, versatility, and control.

: Getty Images / IG Reproduction