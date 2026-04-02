Royal Watchers Question Timing Of Prince Harry Leak





Prince Harry is facing fresh scrutiny after a series of spicy Facebook messages exchanged with journalist Charlotte Griffiths were disclosed in the British High Court.

The messages form part of the Duke of Sussex’s privacy case against Associated Newspapers, which has concluded its trial phase and is currently awaiting judgment.

During the trial, Harry maintained that he had met Griffiths only once and had cut off contact after learning she was a reporter. However, the newly revealed exchanges paint a different picture.

Royal watchers are also now questioning the timing of the entire episode, with critics claiming the leaks may be diverting attention away from former Prince Andrew’s ongoing controversies.

Prince Harry’s Flirty Texts With Reporter Revealed In Explosive Court Docs

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The broader case between Harry and Associated Newspapers focuses on allegations of unlawful newsgathering. However, his Facebook chats with Griffiths have taken on added significance for how they appear to challenge his version of events.

In one message presented to the court, the Duke dialed up the charm on the reporter while referencing a missed social gathering.

“I WISH I was there, sugar. But unfortunately, stuck in Cornwall doing Army stuff 🙁 Otherwise I would have been there playing and then drinking u under the table, obvi!!” Harry wrote, according to the Telegraph.

Griffiths testified that the two connected on Facebook in 2011, exchanged numbers, and later attended at least one additional gathering together.

Critics Accuse Palace Of Distraction Tactics From Andrew Controversies

In the wake of the resurfaced messages from the early 2010s, critics of the Royal Family are questioning why Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, continue to dominate headlines instead of former Prince Andrew and the controversies still surrounding him.

“Good grief! With Andrew and the monarchy in the wonkiest shape it’s ever been, they need to shift focus to Megs and Harry always, and it’s ridiculous,” one user complained via a comment on Reddit.

They also pointed to the couple’s former UK residence, raising questions about how it was reassigned within the Royal Family.

“It’s also not working. Wonder if Charles will be giving them back the home he took from them and gave to Andrew,” the user added.

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Another aspect of the ongoing Harry and Griffiths saga that appears to have struck a nerve with fans is the timeline, with their online exchange predating his relationship with his current wife.

Harry appears to have met the reporter through mutual friends in December 2011, with court evidence placing their interactions at a country-house weekend hosted by Arthur Landon.

Nearly five years later, the “spare” was set up on a blind date with Markle in London by a mutual friend.

In a comment on X, one fan wasted no time pointing out the timeline.

“I don’t understand how this is a story. Was he married at the time?” the commenter said, while another one wrote, “If he wasn’t married to his wife at the time, no one cares.”

Prince Andrew Relocates With Mobile Home As Legal Troubles Persist

As scrutiny intensifies around Harry following the resurfacing of his past messages, attention is also really starting to turn to the stark reality of his uncle Andrew’s dramatically scaled-down life.

The disgraced royal is preparing to relocate to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate. The modest five-bedroom property is a far cry from his previous, 30-room residence at Royal Lodge.

Yet it is not the house itself drawing the most attention, but what sits outside it. According to the Daily Mail, a pre-owned Willerby Meridian Lodge caravan was delivered to the property, reportedly costing around $33,000.

The mobile home is intended to support security arrangements, given the limited space in the main residence.

Prince Harry’s Court Battle Turns Chaotic With Witness Drama

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Harry was one of several high-profile claimants in the unlawful newsgathering case against Associated Newspapers that is now awaiting judgment.

Proceedings grew tense as the royal took to the stand in the 10-week legal battle, per the BBC.

At multiple points during his testimony, Harry was interrupted and instructed to answer questions directly rather than argue his case, as exchanges in court became increasingly heated. However, the most dramatic moment came when a private investigator “switched sides” after disputing his own statement and forcing the court to treat him as a hostile witness.

The Royal Watchers Question Timing Of Prince Harry Leak first appeared on The Blast





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