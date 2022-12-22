Leo Li to Brandish new Line at Milan Fashion Week

Leo Li, a designer, stylist, and influencer who runs the brand Leojeany, intends to show off the brand’s upcoming Spring Collection release as a sponsor at Milan Fashion Week. With the move, the company intends to streamline the Spring Collection’s marketing process by showing it off in an atmosphere filled with love for la mode.

“The line will represent the Leojeany look: one filled to the brim with dazzling colors, exuberant patterns, and dauntless, risque cuts,” claims Li.

The designer and stylist was born in Xinjiang, China, and moved to the states, where he fell in love with fashion. He is currently attending school while he runs his business, which the stylist claims is growing each day.

“Recently, we gathered some inspiration for the new items at New York Fashion Week.” During the week, Li witnessed many unique and innovative pieces from designers worldwide. His favorite inventions were large neon hats and full-body glitter dresses. During the week, he brought Leojeany to the brink of stardom when he sat shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest stars of the week.

“New York Fashion Week was a dream come true. As a fashion brand, we saw it necessary to be there yet couldn’t have done it without all of our beautiful supporters,” holds the founder of Leojeany. By supporters, Li means the large pool of Leojeany Instagram followers and local Leojeany affiliates. “We do business with models, stylists, creators, and other artists around the Manhattan area.”

To show off their new line in Milan, the brand intends to select a team from this pool of relationships to wear the new items. “We want to surround ourselves with people who have a passion for fashion, an eye for design, and, most importantly, who think outside the box.”

The company claims that one can expect the unexpected with the new line, as the brand’s only intention is to normalize the word “extreme”. Yet, preferring the keep it real, Leojeany styles will be attainable and comfortable to wear on the street or inside at a party.

The company is excited to release its new line and watch its sponsors shine in Milan.

Leojeany is a fashion photography and styling company based in Manhattan that offers customized photo sessions, personal style tips, makeup services, and more.

Company Website: https://leojeany.net/

Company Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leoliofficial/

Contact Leo Li at [email protected]

Company Socials: @leojeany

Image provided by Leo Li