Fashion

On the Scene at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Olandria, Erykah Badu, Mindy Kaling, and More Celebrate American Design Talent

April 8, 2026
On the Scene at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Olandria, Erykah Badu, Mindy Kaling, and More Celebrate American Design Talent
Edited By Cliche
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The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards unveiled its 2026 winners in Los Angeles, bringing together a dynamic mix of industry leaders, celebrities, and emerging designers for a night dedicated to supporting American fashion talent. Honorees included Tory Burch and Michèle Lamy, both recognized for their lasting contributions to the industry and their commitment to fostering the next generation of creatives.

On The Scene At The Fashion Trust US Awards Olandria Erykah Badu Mindy Kaling And More Celebrate American Design Talent Image 1775658906 11

Held in Los Angeles, the event spotlighted the importance of mentorship, funding, and visibility for U.S.-based designers, offering critical resources to help elevate emerging talent on a global stage. The evening blended fashion with purpose, as attendees gathered to celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and the future of American style.

Among the stylish crowd were Olandria, Coco Jones, Jodie Smith, and more each bringing their own distinct fashion perspective to the red carpet. The event served as both a celebration and a platform, reinforcing the Fashion Trust’s mission to invest in designers who are shaping the industry’s next chapter.

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Olandria in Area
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Sharon Stone
On The Scene At The Fashion Trust US Awards Olandria Erykah Badu Mindy Kaling And More Celebrate American Design Talent Image 1775658906 7
Coco Jones in Cult Gaia
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Claire Sulmers in Robert Wun
On The Scene At The Fashion Trust US Awards Olandria Erykah Badu Mindy Kaling And More Celebrate American Design Talent Image 1775658906 8
Jodie Smith

As the night unfolded, conversations centered around creativity, resilience, and the evolving landscape of fashion, with honorees and attendees alike emphasizing the importance of community and collaboration in driving the industry forward.




See more interviews below.

📸: Getty/Fashion Trust US

The post On the Scene at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Olandria, Erykah Badu, Mindy Kaling, and More Celebrate American Design Talent appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.



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Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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