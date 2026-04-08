JoJo Siwa And Chris Hughes Mark ‘Perfect’ First Year





One year into their relationship, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are turning up the heat, openly expressing their love for each other in a fresh update.

The duo has remained unapologetically vocal about their romance, with Siwa even crediting her latest song release to Hughes.

While their love story continues to blossom, Hughes appears to be facing challenges on the financial front, as reports point to ongoing money troubles.

Chris Hughes Marks First Anniversary With JoJo Siwa In Sweet Tribute

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In a recent three-slide social media post, Hughes celebrated one year of doing life with Siwa. “One year ago today, I discovered your existence,” he captioned the post.

In the first slide, the couple sat on a couch, all smiles, with Hughes wrapping his right arm around Siwa’s shoulder as they posed for the photo. The second slide featured a throwback video from their first meeting in the “Big Brother UK” house, showing Hughes entering while Siwa welcomed him with a warm hug. “You are very colorful,” he said, complimenting her vibrant look in a pink jacket, a sentiment Hughes considers still stands.

The final slide captured a more relaxed moment of the pair together backstage, with Hughes facing away from the camera while Siwa stood in front of him, holding his waist, per Daily Mail.

Siwa responded to the post with equal affection, writing, “1 beautiful perfect year [white heart emoji] Feels like yesterday and 10 years ago all at the same time. Forever grateful to that house for so many reasons, but there is definitely one special reason.”

JoJo Siwa Admits She’s Feeling ‘Wedding Vibes’ Towards Chris Hughes

Instagram | JoJo Siwa

Just days before their anniversary celebration, Siwa had already hinted at thoughts of the future.

While speaking with People Magazine, at the 2026 Snappy Awards Show in Santa Monica, California, the “Karma” singer revealed that her brother Jayden Siwa’s wedding gave her a touch of wedding fever.

“Of course, it gave me the wedding vibes,” she said, adding that it made her reflect on her future with Hughes.

She noted that although their relationship is still growing, they are making steady progress. “And obviously, I think that marriage is, of course, in Chris’ hands, and so when he feels the time is right, I’ll be ready. Maybe. I’m just kidding,” she added playfully, hinting that Hughes would likely take the lead on that decision.

JoJo Siwa Reveals The Moment She Knew She Loved Chris Hughes

Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int’l. / MEGA

The “Karma” singer also shared the defining moment when she realized her feelings for Hughes went beyond simple affection.

Recalling advice from Meghan Trainor, Siwa said, “Meghan Trainor once told me, she said, ‘You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them.’”

Those words resonated with her just months into their relationship, something she later shared with Trainor.

As The Blast reported, her feelings were further solidified when Hughes sent her a childhood photo of himself, which she found incredibly endearing. She also referenced an AI-generated image of what their future children might look like, joking that Hughes’ silence on the topic created a “hilarious mixup.”

JoJo Siwa Credits Chris Hughes For Inspiring Her New Song

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The couple’s bond has even influenced Siwa’s music, serving as the inspiration behind her new song, “Serendipity.” Speaking excitedly about the project, she said, “The inspiration behind that is my very sweet love, Christopher.”

As reported by The Blast, Siwa explained that their relationship embodies the meaning of the word “serendipity,” which ultimately pushed her to write the track.

She also shared what keeps their relationship strong, noting, “I think that when it’s meant to be, it is, and when it’s meant to be, it’ll be right.”

Chris Hughes Faces Financial Challenges

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Although Hughes is basking in a thriving love life, his financial situation tells a different story, as it continues to draw growing scrutiny.

The “Love Island” star, who launched Chris Hughes Associates Ltd in 2017 after leaving the show, is facing issues related to company debts, legal concerns, and a failed attempt to dissolve the business.

According to The Blast, the company owed £423,243 ($559,774) to creditors for the year ending July 31, 2024. The majority, £409,057 ($540,984), was attributed to “taxation and social security costs,” alongside additional debts tied to bank loans and overdrafts.

The situation escalated when His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs filed a petition in August 2024 to have the company wound up. Although the case was dismissed in April 2025, the outstanding debt reportedly remains unresolved.

The JoJo Siwa And Chris Hughes Mark ‘Perfect’ First Year first appeared on The Blast





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