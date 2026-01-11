ON MY RADAR: JAN





Skirt // Faux Fur Pullover (also here and here) // Boots: Old H&M (last seen here) // Bag: Bottega

The first ‘On My Radar’ of the year! These are all the things that have caught my eye recently – from products to new launches to beauty must haves…

ULLA JOHNSON SAMPLE SALE // Ulla just launched their online sample sale today, and honestly, I can’t decide what I want the most. One of my favorite Ulla skirts is included – you can shop it here! I am currently eyeing this wool coat, this incredible dress, and this skirt. There are lots of items under $200 as well. Shop the entire sale here.

BUBBLE NECKLACE // I scooped up this bubble necklace in the summer and was smitten to see it back in a beautiful pastel combo just in time for spring! If color is more your thing, check out this version.

TNUCK RESORT // Tnuck resort has dropped and of course it is SO good. I am working on an entire post focusing on it for next week – but as a sneak peek – I will share what I’ll be styling. You will see this dress, this rainbow jacket, this coral maxi, and more!

GALA BAG BACK IN STOCK // Lizzie Fortunato is certainly more known for their incredible jewelry pieces, but do not sleep on their bags! I wore this bag constantly in 2025, and know I will be wearing it well into 2026. It sold out but is now back in stock in brand new colors here!

BRANDON MAXWELL SPRING // If money grew on trees I would be buying so many of the pieces from the Brandon Maxwell spring collection. This dress and this rainbow blazer are making me drool. If you love color as much as I do, check out this collection as well. How incredible is this halter top as well as these pants?!

FREYRS EYEWEAR // I posted these sunglasses this weekend and you all LOVED them. Amazing quality, great shapes, and sharp price points, what’s not to love? Right now you’ll get 15% off with BLAIR15. This pair is next on my list!

