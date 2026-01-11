How To Give Your Home a Digital Detox





Hi everyone, I’m August Brice. I’ve been living and loving a natural and non-toxic lifestyle since before I had kids- and now those kids are in their early 30s.

They grew up in a home with no chemicals, organic everything, only glass water bottles, no VOC furniture and paint… but also, no WiFi! I know that might sound a bit extreme, but when I was younger, I developed something called Electromagnetic or EMF Sensitivity. I knew it the minute I picked up my first cellphone. I actually felt the energy. And the more I was around it, the more I got headaches, numbness, tingling, insomnia.

What the heck was going on?!

So I started researching. I learned that while only a small percentage of us were aware of the effects of EMF, many more of us were feeling it. So as the world was running headlong into the new age of technology, I put my journalism degree to work and dug in. Reaching out to scientists, mental health experts and doctors. Tech’s impact didn’t stop at EMF. It was clear: Impacts on relationships and mental health; overuse and addictions; the effects of blue light on our natural sleep cycles, and of course, online privacy and security.

There was so much confusion, so much misinformation and so much fear. I knew I needed to create a space for clarity and truth, empowering people with expert knowledge and practical solutions.

And so, Tech Wellness was born! A positive space for science-backed information and solutions that are easy to implement, one healthy step at a time. Now it has grown to the most visited website dealing with the topics we focus on. The concepts and solutions are vetted through a powerful group of experts and personally tested by me. We help people to thrive with the technology in their lives by minimizing Tech Toxins: EMF, Blue Light , Digital Distraction/Addiction and Privacy Stealers.

A Note On EMF

Since you’re here at The Skinny Confidential, you’re probably already aware of blue light and the mental health concerns around tech use. I’d love to set the record straight on EMF though, since the term gets thrown around a lot in the wellness world without a lot of clarity.

EMF stands for electromagnetic fields. They are the waves of energy that come from anything with an electrical component. There are different types of EMF – some that come from wiring, power lines and appliances, and yes, some that even occur naturally in our world. But our biggest focus is the kind of EMF that comes from wireless devices, like WiFi, cellphones, wireless speakers, laptops, absolutely anything with Bluetooth, WiFi or a cell signal. There’s an abundance of peer-reviewed research that has linked wireless EMF to health effects such as cancer, infertility, anxiety, autism, and more. If you want a deeper dive on all things EMF, including the research behind it, check out my EMF Guide.

Just like any toxins in our world (chemicals in our cleaners, contaminants in our water and our food, etc.) Tech Toxins can weigh on us, deterring health and balance. I’ve spent decades building a life with minimal Tech Toxins. I sleep great, my phone doesn’t harm or tempt me and my home is basically EMF-free. It feels so good, and I want that for you.

Where to start? Let’s just focus on what you can control – your own home. Your sanctuary of well-being. A place you can rest and heal.

I’ll walk you through your home, room by room. Think of it as a Tech Toxin Tour – with steps you can take for a home digital detox – whether you are just dipping your toes in the water or want to dive in. Let’s get started:

Your Whole Healthy Home

WiFi

Likely the biggest EMF source in your home, so small changes have a big impact! Distance is your friend when it comes to any EMF because the further you are from the source, the less exposure. Put it as far away from living spaces as possible, approx.20-30 feet.

Good: Turn WiFi off at night or when it’s not being used. I prefer a WiFi Kill switch to power down from anywhere in the house vs actually unplugging it. (Cheat code: keep the switch on your nightstand to build it into your bedtime rhythms)

Bonus: WiFi OFF means one less temptation to go online.

Better: Get a Low EMF WiFi. It works just the same but has been specially modified for less EMF and more privacy.

Best: Get rid of WiFi altogether and wire up your internet! Sounds like a huge step, but it’s easier than you might think. I curated a Wire Up Kit that has everything you need to start. Wired is faster and more secure too. Not quite ready to toss the WiFi? Try this: connect devices to it with ethernet cords and toggle off wireless so you’re no longer touching the EMF directly.

Smart Meter

Utility companies have replaced the old school meters with wireless Smart Meters.They’re like mini WiFi’s sending EMF signals and real-time data on your entire home’s energy consumption-and analyzing it (Privacy alert!).

Good: Keep living/sleeping areas away from where your Smart Meter is mounted. You can easily find it on the outside of your home.

Better: Get a smart meter cover that blocks up to 98% of the EMF.

Best: Call your electric company to have it removed and replaced with an analog meter.

Living Room

Smart TV

Most TVs these days are “smart,” whether you meant to buy one or not. And that TV happens to be a toxin trifecta: Blue Light, EMF and Privacy. It could be listening to you, monitoring what you watch and then sharing your data.

Good: Make sure your TV is fully powered off. Even after you hit the power button on your remote, your TV is sending out wireless EMF looking for a connection, possibly listening too. That’s why you have to actually unplug your TV when not in use. That plug is typically hard to reach, so I connect ours to a WiFi Kill Switch.

Better: Go into TV Privacy Settings and say NO to non-private options like “listen”, “Microphone,” “Voice,” or “Usage Data”: While you’re there, turn off Bluetooth or WiFi if you’re not using it.

Best: An old school TV without any fancy wireless connections. Try a projector and use your computer. Here’s a nice how-to.

Screens

All of them, TV, computers, laptops, etc: are saturated with blue light and flicker that can damage your eyes and mess with your sleep. Start by wearing Blue Light blockers after sunset. This helps signal your body to make/release melatonin. More about light, flicker and adjusting screens here.

Speakers

All wireless speakers have Bluetooth (man-made EMF). Locate speakers as far away from where you’re sitting. Or try fully wired ones: For computers and one for TVs. Sonos disclosure: Bluetooth stays ON even when you’re wired to the internet. Ugh.

Kitchen/Laundry Room

Microwave

One of the most obvious sources of radiation in your home. But I often hear from people who still don’t know that it can be dangerous. Exposing you to extreme levels of EMF and altering your food – no thank you.

Good: Stay 15ft+ away whenever it’s on.

Better: Stay away and only use it to heat up non-food stuff like hot packs.

Best: Say goodbye to the microwave. Try a toaster oven, stove, or oven instead. Your taste buds will thank you.

Smart Appliances

I recently tested a mug that had a Bluetooth app to tell you how hot your coffee was. So unnecessary. Even if you don’t connect the “smart” things to your phone or WiFi, they’re always sending signal and likely always tracking you. Talk about toxic!

Good: Switch off the wireless components where you can – turn off WiFi and bluetooth in settings.

Better: Invest in an EMF Meter to help you track down the hidden sources and see the levels of EMF

Best:Opt for the non-smart version of the appliance in the first place. Or try locating the actual wireless chips and physically remove them. Sounds extra but I did this with my washer/dryer.

Office

Wireless Headphones

Good: Talk on speaker phone. Wireless AirPods and earbuds expose you to extreme levels of EMF constantly.

Better: Use wired headphones instead. Any wired headphones are good, but EMF-Free Air Tube Headphones are better.

Best: Invest in an old school landline phone – especially if you work from home.

Computers and Printers

Your laptop and your printer have electric and wireless EMF.

Good: Put that laptop on a desk, not your lap and put the printer away from where you sit.

Better: Do the same, but add a grounded power source that you connect from the charging ports to your computer which will also eliminate the electric fields. And here comes our Switch again, to turn it off when it’s not printing.

Best: Wire both computer and printer to the internet. And add a No-Wifi Router or Ethernet Grounding Connector for no electric or wireless EMF. I put together this kit so you can use any device without wireless.

Standing Desk

A sneaky source of electric EMF.

Good: Like the Electric EMF that comes from your power outlets, you just position yourself several inches to a foot away from the wiring.

Better: No wiring, just use an adjustable stand that sits on your desk and has no electric wires at all.

Best: Unplug it when you aren’t adjusting the height. I hook mine up to a WiFi Kill switch so I can just press the button.

Bonus: I love a good walking pad for under your standing desk but choose one without a wireless connection – no app needed.

Cameras

A privacy concern to be aware of in your office are the cameras on your computer, phone, and even sometimes your smart TVs! Hacking into your camera is one of the easiest hacks in the book (so I’ve been told) use camera covers so no one has eyes into your private space.

Bedroom

If you’re having trouble sleeping, this digital detox is for you.

86% of Americans admit to using their phone in bed before falling asleep. But studies show:

+ EMF lowers melatonin.

+ Every hour of bedtime screens is linked to 24 minutes less sleep.

+ Risk for developing breast cancer increased when women used their phones within 5 minutes of going to bed.

So first, promise me, no phone under the pillow, turn off Wifi (unless it has to be on) no “smart” beds. Connection with your partner -or your soul – will be blessed without that tech-toxin-trifecta TV, so a no on that would be great too.

The Bed and What’s Around It

Good: Try to get rid of/unplug any electronics that are on your nightstand or right by your bed. Diffusers, air filters, clocks, lamps, etc. Any cord comes with electric EMF.

Better: If there’s electrical wiring in the wall, you’ve got electromagnetic fields, so give them a little space to dissipate and move your bed a few inches from the wall.

Best: Try my OTEK natural Anti EMF Canopy. Reduces wireless radiation by 99% and is worth the investment.

Bonus: Avoid a mattress with metal in it. Wireless waves bounce off metal and can create hot spots that will mess with your own electric being.

Light Bulbs

Good: Put on your blue light blockers on at least two hours before bed to block blue light from traditional light bulbs.

Better: Banish flickering LED lights of all types from your sanctuary and replace with blue light free and anti-flicker light bulbs.

Best: Do candles only before bed for the most beautiful and relaxing wind down time.

Phone

Good: If you need to have your phone on while you sleep, keep it as far away as possible.

Better: Switch your phone to Airplane Mode (not Phantom Airplane Mode).

Best: Make your bedroom a no-phone zone. If you’re worried about missing emergency calls, try a wired land line. My girls know it’s the best way to get a hold of us.

Bonus Tips: I would be remiss if I didn’t offer a couple of my favorite mental health and privacy tips…

+ Choose one app to turn off notifications for. Every bing and banner steals your focus from the things that matter most.

+ Clear your home screen so when you pick up your phone, all the apps are on the second page. It’s so much less cluttered.

+ Go Grayscale.

+ Don’t pick up the phone for at least 15 minutes before bed and when getting up in the morning.

+ “Privacy & Security” Settings to see which apps have access to your Location, Microphone and Camera. Disable all that are not completely necessary.

+ Consider only giving your email when a store or a site ask for your phone number (or give them a fake number). I am the only person I know who has never received a spam text and I’m betting it’s because I don’t freely give out my number.

Notes for little ones:

Opt for EMF-Free wired baby monitors or try the simple Snuza breathing monitor without any EMF.

Ditch fancy Bluetooth sound machines and opt for a simple sound machine without an app connection.

Minimize your toys with wireless components (For example, choose the Tonie Box over the Yoto Player – you can turn off the WiFi after all the stories are downloaded on the Tonie. I love it!).

Make sure video games are wired or fully powered off before bed.

Choose blue light-free night lights.

Encourage them to put their devices “to bed” in a common area and make their rooms a screen-free zone.

A Simple Start – I promise.

Ok. That might have been a little overwhelming! I get it, there is a lot to do in order to give your home the complete digital detox. But here’s the thing about toxins: the more you can avoid them, the better off you are. Here are 6 powerful steps to try now:

+ Turn your WiFi off at night or when you aren’t using it. Make it easy with this switch.

+ Choose speaker or wired headphones over AirPods or other wireless headphones.

+ Unplug your smart TV when you aren’t watching.

+ Don’t put your laptop on your lap. Not even with a laptop shield!

+ Locate your smart appliances and turn off the wireless features – does your fridge really need to be connected to an app?!

+ Switch your Phone to Airplane Mode when you aren’t using it.

I’m hopeful you’ll try even one step for a more private and peaceful and healthy tech life. I don’t do everything all the time, but I did write this using zero WiFi, and when I scroll through instagram to see Lauryn’s latest post, my phone’s connected to an ethernet cable.

If you want to know more, I am truly thrilled. Visit Tech Wellness, become a Wellness Insider and join my email list. We have hundreds of great demos on my YouTube channel. I also share lots of bite-sized tips and breaking news on Instagram. Please join us.

If you want to consult with an expert on how to make your home safer, our team of Tech Heroes is here for you.

Be Well!

