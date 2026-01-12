Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Caught In Awkward Golden Globes Moment





A week can change everything in Hollywood. Just days after Timothée Chalamet publicly showered Kylie Jenner with affection on an awards stage, the couple found themselves at the center of an uncomfortable Golden Globes moment that quickly caught attention online.

From skipped red-carpet appearances to a reportedly tense exchange once cameras weren’t fully focused on them, the night raised fresh questions about how solid things really are between the famously private pair.

Kylie Jenner Watches Timothée Chalamet’s Tone Shift On Stage

At the Critics Choice Awards last Sunday, Chalamet left little room for doubt about his feelings for Kylie Jenner.

Accepting the Best Actor award, he openly declared, “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for your foundation, I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

Jenner appeared visibly emotional as she watched from the audience, with many fans praising the rare public acknowledgment of their relationship.

Fast forward one week later to the Golden Globes, and the tone noticeably changed.

The 30-year-old actor again found himself on stage, this time accepting Best Acting honors for “Marty Supreme.”

Instead of a heartfelt moment, he appeared rushed, quickly wrapping up his speech with, “To my parents and partner, I love you. Thank you so much.”

The contrast did not go unnoticed, especially given the public enthusiasm he had shown just days earlier.

Jenner Missing From The Golden Globes Red Carpet Raises Eyebrows

Adding to the speculation, Timothée Chalamet arrived solo on the Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner, known for her glamorous awards-season appearances, was nowhere by his side.

Instead, she later shared photos on Instagram showing off a striking gold sequin dress.

The socialite paired the look with a sleek ponytail, mild makeup, and gold accessories.

Although she was absent on the red carpet, the post confirmed she had dressed for the night.

For some fans, the separate arrivals felt unusual for a couple that has previously made coordinated red-carpet appearances.

While neither addressed the decision publicly, their absence fueled curiosity about what was happening behind the scenes, especially given how tightly controlled and private their relationship has been since it first became public.

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s Tense Table Exchange Decoded

Once inside the venue, the couple reunited at their table, but the reunion appeared anything but smooth.

Snatched footage captured a moment that looked tense despite their attempts to smile through it.

According to lipreader Nicola Hickling, who spoke to the Daily Mail, the interaction suggested a quiet but sharp exchange.

Hickling claims Chalamet leaned toward Jenner and said, “You must hate me.”

The 28-year-old, still smiling, allegedly replied, “Yes,” before he asked, “Were you worried?” Jenner then reportedly responded, “It was a bold yes.”

As Chalamet moved to sit down and commented, “You look bothered,” Hickling says Jenner told him, “Not here. You’re annoying.”

Jenner Stands By As Chalamet Celebrates Another Career High

Despite the awkward moment, the night itself was a major professional win for Timothée Chalamet.

His performance in “Marty Supreme” continues to draw critical praise, and his Golden Globes victory confirmed his momentum this awards season.

On stage, the “Dune” star focused his gratitude squarely on director Josh Safdie, telling him, “Thank you for this role. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for this portrait, for your mind, for your world view.”

The 2026 Golden Globes marked the third time Kylie Jenner and Chalamet have attended the ceremony as a couple.

Since first being linked in early 2023, after being spotted together at Paris Fashion Week, they’ve shared public moments ranging from Beyoncé concerts to red-carpet hand-holding and coordinated looks, including matching orange leather outfits at the “Marty Supreme” premiere in December 2025.

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet’s Ongoing Push-And-Pull Dynamic

Even with the glamour, challenges have followed Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship.

Chalamet has long resisted discussing Jenner publicly.

In a December 2025 Vogue cover interview, he shut down questions about his personal life, stating, “I just don’t have anything to say.”

That reluctance has often stood contrary to Jenner’s highly visible public persona.

Last October, there were reports that disagreements over marriage and children were creating tension.

A source told the Daily Mail that Chalamet was “on the brink of calling it quits” because his career was accelerating and “the last thing he wants right now is to be a father.”

Reports later surfaced in November that he had “broken up with Kylie,” followed by claims they were “back on” the next month.

As one insider summed it up, “They cool down and they heat up.”





