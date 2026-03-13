Jack Harlow Reveals Career Move That Made Him ‘Blacker’





Jack Harlow is giving an inside look into the process behind his new album, but not without some controversial takes.

The rapper revealed that he may have switched races in his mind to help him attain the right creative height to explore a new area for his sound and birth his latest project, “Monica.”

Jack Harlow released his fourth studio album on March 13th on his 28th birthday, four years after he broke the internet and charts with the release of his hit single “First Class.”

Jack Harlow Unveils The Mystery Of Transitioning Between Music Genres

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The 28-year-old admitted that he got blacker by exploring the R&B genre, years after he broke out as a rapper. He revealed this on the New York Times podcast when he was asked if he consciously made the decision to go deeper into “blackness” with his new project.

The rapper admitted that he did get blacker with his music, and he has always enjoyed the sound of “Black music.” The podcast hosts compared Harlow to some white artists who leave rap and pivot into traditionally white sounds.

Harlow explained that he is fully aware of the politics of today and understands why a lot of his colleagues who are white found a safer spot getting out of rap and going into a different direction. As reported by TMZ, the rapper stated that going in an entirely different direction with his work even made it more satisfying, and going R&B with “Monica” was very intentional.

The Rapper’s Newly Released Studio Album

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Harlow brought his vision for “Monica” to life at the Electric Lady Studios in New York City, after he moved to the city from his Kentucky home. As stated by Billboard, Harlow’s new joint featured efforts from producers such as Aksel Arvid, Jermaine Paul, Clay Harlow, Angel “BabeTruth” Lopez, and Hollywood Cole.

More creatives like Robert Glasper, Ravyn Lenae, Omar Apollo, and rising hometown R&B artist James Savage also made their contributions to the project. Harlow’s latest album comes after his third studio album “Jackman’ peaked at No. 8 on Billboard 200 in 2023 and snatched the apex spot on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart.

Harlow’s 2020 hit track “What’s Poppin” landed at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 and became his first Diamond-certified record by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2025. The rapper’s latest album homes nine tracks, and represents a massive shift from releasing one single last March.

Jack Harlow Addressed Exploring The Acting Side Of His Career In 2023

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The musician debuted as an actor in a sports-centered project, “White Men Can’t Jump,” in 2023. The Blast noted that Harlow touched on the complex side of becoming an actor after spending years as the soul behind the microphone in a studio.

“Through this film, I was able to gain my confidence as an actor, and to me, this sh-t is not a side quest. This isn’t a side mission I’m taking on to keep the entertainer thing going and make some extra money,” the rapper declared.

He revealed that he felt a deep passion for acting, the same as he did for music, and while he feels acting is a much more difficult terrain than music, he would not deny the freedom that came from it, which is very different from making music in the studio.

Harlow confessed that he felt a slight constraint to going all the way with hip-hop due to the tradition involved and his being a guest in the field. The rapper’s first stint at acting was during an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2021.

The ‘Industry Baby’ Hitmaker Voiced His Admiration For Dua Lipa

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Harlow sparked dating speculations with Lipa after he named a song after her on his 2022 album, and he did not shy away from admitting that he admired the pop star. As stated by The Blast, he declared on the track that he would be very interested in doing more than just a feature with Lipa if the opportunity surfaced.

Luck finally fell on Harlow when he met up with Lipa in November 2022 at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles. The following month, they were spotted separately walking in and out of the same restaurant within minutes of each other.

According to an insider, Harlow had jetted out to New York City the day before to meet Lipa after her performance at the Z100 Jingle Ball. Another source added that Lipa also felt the same way about Harlow and might be on the page as him when it came to pursuing things romantically.

Jack Harlow On His Wild Sexual Encounters

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Four years ago, the rapper revealed he lost his virginity, not once but twice, and when he had sex at 18, he was reminded that he had no prior experience with sex. He first shared that he lost his virginity at 16, and his understanding of sex changed when he started seeing someone older.

He recalled the lady being about six years older than him, and it blew his mind as she taught him so much about sex, even though he was far from ignorant on the topic. The rapper saw their first act of intimacy as such a pivotal moment for him, and it was significant enough for him to see it as losing his virginity for the second time.

Harlow identified more perks in the relationship aside from the sex, which included the lady coming to support him during his indoor soccer games and driving the team home after the matches. The rapper admitted that he was beyond proud to admit to everyone that they had sex when she sat there watching him play.

Will Jack Harlow’s latest album do the magic on the charts?

The Jack Harlow Reveals Career Move That Made Him ‘Blacker’ first appeared on The Blast





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