5th Anniversary Sale: 30% Off Sitewide

To celebrate 5 years of community, routines and tools, enjoy 30% off sitewide, even on your first month’s subscriptions and our brand new TSC crewnecks.
Here’s what I’d add to cart:
MOUTH TAPE:
If there’s one product that will change your life, it’s this. Deep sleep, energized mornings. It’s a staple.
FACE TOWELS:
A fresh towel every time. Better for breakouts, better for inflammation, and better for protecting your skin barrier.
NEW TSC CREWNECKS:
Limited edition, so get them while you can.
ICE ROLLER:
The easiest routine upgrade. Depuff, sculpt, wake up your skin. Grab a few to keep on hand for gifts.
And the cherry on top: Spend $75 and receive a complimentary Face Towels travel pack while supplies last.
Stock up, try something new, and build your routine while everything is 30% off.
x, Lauryn
*Sale ends March 16th, 11:59 PM PST
30% OFF EVERYTHING:
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