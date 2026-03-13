5th Anniversary Sale: 30% Off Sitewide





To celebrate 5 years of community, routines and tools, enjoy 30% off sitewide, even on your first month’s subscriptions and our brand new TSC crewnecks.

Here’s what I’d add to cart:

If there’s one product that will change your life, it’s this. Deep sleep, energized mornings. It’s a staple.

A fresh towel every time. Better for breakouts, better for inflammation, and better for protecting your skin barrier.

Limited edition, so get them while you can.

The easiest routine upgrade. Depuff, sculpt, wake up your skin. Grab a few to keep on hand for gifts.

And the cherry on top: Spend $75 and receive a complimentary Face Towels travel pack while supplies last.

Stock up, try something new, and build your routine while everything is 30% off.

x, Lauryn

*Sale ends March 16th, 11:59 PM PST

30% OFF EVERYTHING:

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