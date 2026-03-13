Fashion

5th Anniversary Sale: 30% Off Sitewide

March 13, 2026
5th Anniversary Sale: 30% Off Sitewide
Edited By Cliche
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To celebrate 5 years of community, routines and tools, enjoy 30% off sitewide, even on your first month’s subscriptions and our brand new TSC crewnecks.

Here’s what I’d add to cart:

MOUTH TAPE:

If there’s one product that will change your life, it’s this. Deep sleep, energized mornings. It’s a staple.

FACE TOWELS:

A fresh towel every time. Better for breakouts, better for inflammation, and better for protecting your skin barrier.

NEW TSC CREWNECKS:

Limited edition, so get them while you can. 

ICE ROLLER:

The easiest routine upgrade. Depuff, sculpt, wake up your skin. Grab a few to keep on hand for gifts. 


And the cherry on top: Spend $75 and receive a complimentary Face Towels travel pack while supplies last.



Stock up, try something new, and build your routine while everything is 30% off.

x, Lauryn

*Sale ends March 16th, 11:59 PM PST

30% OFF EVERYTHING:

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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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