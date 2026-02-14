



Anyone who’s ever had a massage or hydration treatment knows that post-spa skin feeling. Skin that feels silky smooth and looks just as good. Like polished glass with a soft glow.

Of course, that professional finish doesn’t last forever. But instead of letting it fade, more women are bringing that high-end skin routine home by adding body oil to their daily ritual.

When paired with intentional habits like dry brushing and shaving, body oil ensures your skin always looks and feels like you just had a professional spa session. No appointment needed.

Want to know more? Here’s everything you need to know about using body oil:

How to Use Body Oil for Smooth, Shiny Skin All Over

Most women have a thoughtfully curated skincare routine. Serums, facial masks, cleansers. Of course, that’s all important.

However, the skin below the neck also needs support. More and more people started realizing this, meaning body care has only recently gotten the attention it deserves.

A lot of that focus starts internally. Many women already understand the body care benefits of peptides, proper hydration, and intentional nutrition that support skin from the inside out.

Externally, practices like using an exfoliating dry brush or red light therapy are quick additions once our efforts start to pay off. We all want that healthy, all-over glow.

But what about body oil? Truthfully, it can feel a little intimidating. No one wants to look like an oiled-up wrestler or ruin their favorite outfits with grease stains.

If you’re worried about the same things, we hear you. That’s why we’re sharing this guide to using body oils effectively. No mess, no slippery skin.

What Is Body Oil?

Body oil is exactly what it sounds like. A skincare product designed to support hydration and protect the skin on the body below the neck. It’s made from plant-based or synthetic oils that help seal in moisture, support the skin barrier, and improve overall skin feel.

Unlike lotions or creams, body oils don’t “moisturize” directly. Instead, oils work by locking hydration into the skin after you’ve showered or applied creams. This gives your skin a lasting, smooth texture and radiant complexion.

Different Types of Body Oils

Dry body oils absorb quickly and hydrate the skin without leaving a greasy finish. The legendary OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil is by far our favorite dry oil.

Massage body oils have a richer texture that provides longer-lasting slip for massages and body treatments. OSEA Vagus Nerve Oil works well for relaxation-focused routines. But for more intimate fun, we’re all about the Coconut Love Oil from Woo More Play.

Botanical-based body oils combine plant-derived oils and extracts to nourish and support the skin. Agent Nateur holi (body) and Primally Pure Body Oil (use code SKINNY for both) are both high-quality multi-ingredient blends worth trying.

Single-ingredient body oils rely on one pure oil with no added blends, making them ideal for minimal routines or sensitive skin. Jojoba oil and sweet almond oil are simple, skin-friendly choices that work well for everyday body care.

Curious why we’ve recommended these products specifically? Listen to the episodes of the Him & Her Show where Lauryn interviews the founders of these clean-skincare brands:

The Truth About Clean Beauty and Skincare Ingredients Ft. OSEA Founders – Jenefer & Melissa Palmer

Agent Nateur’s Jena Covello On The Secrets Behind Clean Beauty, Healing Endometriosis and Balancing Hormone Health

How to Swap in Non-Toxic Products for Better Health and Results Ft. Bethany McDaniel, Founder of Primally Pure

What Is Body Oil Used For?

Massage

Who doesn’t love a good massage? Whether you’re booking a Brazilian lymphatic drainage treatment or doing some romantic bodywork with your partner, oil is essential to your massage.

Body oil creates slip, allowing hands or tools to glide smoothly across the skin while enhancing how the skin feels during massage. The right formula leaves skin soft and comfortable, making it ideal for both deeper bodywork and slower, more sensual moments.

Evening Body Care Routines

Body oil takes a while to sink into your skin. It’s an occlusive. Because of that, a lot of people prefer to incorporate it into their evening skincare routine.

Post Dry Brushing and Showering

Dry brushing already makes your skin so buttery soft, but body oil just enhances the effect even more. So dry brush, do an everything shower, lotion up, and then add body oil. You’ll feel like you just left the spa.

Dry Climate or Winter Skincare

Our skin has different needs in the winter. The cold air outside and the heated air inside are both dry, so they can actually pull moisture from your skin if there’s no barrier. Body oil locks in that hydration, keeping your skin healthy and soft all year long.

After Shaving or Hair Removal

If you have sensitive skin, sometimes your body can feel irritated and rough after shaving or other types of hair removal. Body oil helps soothe and smooth the skin to make you feel more comfortable and confident.

Post-Sun Skincare

First of all, if you do get sunburned? Get yourself some quality SPF, like TSC Caffeinated Sunscreen, for next time. But since the damage is done, body oil can be essential to your healing process. Burned skin is dry and reactive.

Why? Because you’ve totally compromised your skin barrier. However, body oil can help restore hydration, helping soothe and heal your skin.

Relaxation or Self-Care Rituals

Body oil naturally slows things down. The act of warming it between your hands and massaging it into the skin turns a basic routine into something more grounding and indulgent.

So, whether you’re winding down, reconnecting with your body, or spending a little quality time solo (wink wink), grab your body oil. Consider it body skincare that doubles as nervous-system care.

At-Home Spa Treatments

Body oil helps recreate that post-treatment, polished-skin feeling without leaving your house. Pair it with dry brushing, a hot shower, a foot soak, your non-toxic candle, or an ice rolling session, and suddenly your bathroom feels like a spa.

Targeted Care for Dry Areas

Some areas just need extra attention. Especially if you have dry skin. Body oil works well for focused application on spots like elbows, knees, heels, and cuticles. Really, anywhere skin tends to feel rough, tight, or neglected.

Body Oil Benefits

Locks in Moisture

Softens and Smooths Dry Skin

Supports the Skin Barrier

Improves Skin Comfort

Leaves Skin Radiant

Creates Slip for Massage

How to Apply Body Oil

Step One: Use a dry brush to exfoliate and prep the skin.

Using The Skinny Confidential Butter Brush, sweep from your feet upward toward your heart. Then, use lighter pressure on the torso, neck, and chest. For your back, brush from the neck down toward the hips.

Dry brushing helps remove dead skin, stimulate circulation, and prep the skin so products absorb more effectively afterward. Plus, it makes your skin so soft and smooth.

Here’s a full list of the benefits of dry brushing.

Step Two: Shower or bathe as usual.

Next, shower or bathe as normal. Elevate your space with eucalyptus sprigs, essential oil, a non-toxic candle, and some soft music. Whatever you decide, we recommend shaving to enhance that silky smooth texture.

Step Three: Apply body butter or balm.

Once out of the shower, gently pat your skin mostly dry and apply a body butter or balm like Toups & Co Tallow Balm or OSEA Undaria Algae Body Butter. Applying it while your skin is still slightly damp helps lock in moisture and boost hydration.

Step Four: Warm a small amount of oil between your palms.

Dispense a few drops of body oil into your hands, then rub your palms together to warm it up. This helps the oil spread more evenly and absorb more seamlessly into the skin.

Step Five: Massage into skin using gentle, upward motions.

Apply the oil using slow, upward strokes, working from your ankles toward your hips and from your hands toward your shoulders. This technique supports circulation and gives the application a more spa-like vibe.

Step Six: Focus on drier areas like legs, elbows, and knees.

Spend a little extra time on areas prone to dryness or rough texture. These spots tend to absorb oil quickly and benefit most from the added nourishment.

Step Seven: Let the oil absorb before getting dressed.

Give your skin a few minutes to fully absorb the oil before putting on clothes. This helps prevent transfer and leaves your skin hydrated, smooth, and subtly glowy, not greasy.

When to Apply Body Oil

The best time to apply body oil is immediately after a shower or bath, when you still have slightly damp skin. This allows the oil to seal in all that moisture and absorb better into your skin.

Most prefer applying body oil at night, since it has time to fully sink in while the skin naturally repairs itself. That said, it also works well in the morning if you want a subtle, all-day shine.

Body oil makes every day feel like a spa day.

Body care isn’t extra, it’s essential. The skin below the neck deserves the same attention as your face. And small, consistent habits make a big difference over time.

Adding body oil is a simple, effective way to support hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and keep your skin looking and feeling healthy without over-complicating your routine.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ Preserve your skin barrier while cleansing your skin.

++ Discover Patricia Altschul’s favorite beauty products.

HIGH-QUALITY OILS:

