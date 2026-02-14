Kandi Burruss Stuns in Black and Grey The Frankie Shop Look with a iStyleBySonia Fur and Gucci Heels

The multifaceted Kandi Burruss recently posed for the ‘Gram in a fabulous ensemble by “The Frankie Shop,” the consisted of a black long sleeve top layered with a black fur micro bolero.

Styled by celebrity stylist Daniel Hawkins, her ensemble was paired with a grey maxi wool skirt that was belted at the waist. Her skirt matched perfectly with her grey “Kufi” hat, and her black Gucci stilettos was a stark reminder that she’s standing on business.

With such brutal weather on the east coast, we have been seeing many celebs pulling out their mink, raccoon and rabbit furs left and right. Kandi completed her look with a luxurious brown fur coat by IStyleBySonia, which added depth, dimension, and a lustrous finish to her glamorous appeal.

The “Who Can I Run To?” singer who filed for divorce from her husband Todd Tucker in November 2025, has been in media spotlight due to public martial and financial disagreements. Many fans continue to make comments that Mama Joyce (who wasn’t too fond of Todd from the beginning) was right about him.

But in all honestly whether Mama Joyce was right or not, perhaps it was already written. Despite their marriage falling short of the glory, they both got two beautiful kids out of it. And the beauty of life is that “nothing has ever been removed, without being replaced with something better.” Think about it.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Sonejr