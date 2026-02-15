DNA Found On Black Glove Close To Nancy Guthrie’s Home Matches That Of Suspect Seen At Her Front Door





Nancy Guthrie still remains missing as the investigation into her disappearance enters its third week. The latest development in the search to bring her home involves a crucial element of DNA.

Authorities have confirmed that the DNA found on the black glove recovered close to Guthrie’s home is a match for the gloves worn by the suspect captured on the surveillance footage at her front door.

Positive DNA Match For Gloves Worn By Nancy Guthrie Suspect And Those Found Close To Her Home

Per TMZ, a spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to the outlet that a black glove, that was previously recovered from the area close to Nancy’s home, contains a positive DNA match to the gloves worn by the man seen on the surveillance footage in front of the 84-year-old’s home the morning of her disappearance.

The FBI shared that a total of 16 gloves were recovered from the area surrounding her home, however the majority of those were gloves worn by volunteer searchers who disposed of them outside during their search efforts.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” the FBI said via statement, according to TMZ.

The DNA results were received on Saturday, February 14, and within the next 24 hours they will undergo quality control inspection before being entered in the FBI’s national DNA database.

On Friday, February 13, Sheriff Chris Nanos, from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said via the New York Times that the search for Guthrie, could take much longer than her loved ones hope for.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Nanos said. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

His comments come days after authorities have detained and released multiple people for questioning in the case without resulting in any concrete evidence to link them to Guthrie’s disappearance.

Reports Of Tension Between Savannah Guthrie And Local Authorities Have Circulated







Per reports, while speaking to Fox News, Sheriff Nanos revealed that he recently reached out to Savannah regarding the investigation, but she allegedly told him that “she has her own people and didn’t need him.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating Guthrie’s disappearance from the beginning but have also faced criticism for allegedly bungling the search and recovery efforts.

There have also been reports of the FBI and the sheriff’s department not aligning with their approach to the investigation into her abduction, resulting in rumors that Nanos was “blocking” the FBI from the case.

“Actually, the FBI just wanted to send the one or two they found by the crime scene, closest to it – mile, mile and a half… I said ‘No, why do that? Let’s just send them all to where all the DNA exists, all the profiles and the markers exist.’ They agreed, makes sense,” Nanos said, per KVOA.

Authorities Previously Announced Investigation Of Additional Suspect

On February 12, a new video was revealed of a man recorded 5 miles from Guthrie’s wearing similar clothing and items as the man caught via Nest video at Guthrie’s home when she disappeared, according to TMZ.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are now closely examining the new footage, and the man in the images is on their radar.

As of now, it’s unclear if the person in the new footage is the same person seen in the person video or if there are multiple people.

Authorities said they noticed that the man in the recent footage, which was captured via Ring camera, is carrying what appears to be a similar backpack as the first potential suspect, and both sets of footage were recorded around the time Guthrie disappeared.

Per the outlet, the backpack in question has been confirmed to be an Ozark Trail Hiker sold by Walmart.

During a recent episode of her Katie Couric Media Substack Live, former “Today” show anchor Katie Couric interviewed two retired FBI agents regarding Guthrie’s case, according to Parade.

One of the agents, Kristy Kottis, said she believes the surveillance footage “seemed and felt like a staged video,” largely due to the suspect’s behavior.

Kottis pointed specifically to the individual’s heavily layered clothing, the brief moment when they looked directly toward the camera, and the way the gun was placed in front of the suspect’s waist, which made its presence conspicuously obvious.

“It was an individual, we don’t know whether it’s a male or female, showing us what they want us to see,” she said.





