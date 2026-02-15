10 Recent Amazon Purchases I’m Loving (and what I returned!)

Been seeing a shift to more v-neck sweaters lately and have been on the hunt for one I love. I ordered a few different sweaters and LOVED this one the most, I also grabbed it in navy.
I also tried this one and returned it. The material felt thin and a little scratchy. I always try to really hunt and find my favorites before I share anything. Not every order is a win, but it makes the good finds like this sweater so much better!
Paired the outfit with these light wash jeans I wear on repeat and this bag also from amazon thats under $100!
Side note: I recently got this liquid eye shadow (shade: 22M cashew) & I’m obsessed! Not from Amazon but I wanted to be sure to share! Its so creamy and easy to put on. Love all the neutral color options!
These sports plush stuffies!! I’m obsessed – they are SO cute! Jellycat makes a super similar version thats way more expensive like $60 a piece! so I was so excited to find these under $20. I thought they would make such a cute Valentines gift for kids!
This one piece brown swimsuit is a major win – obsessed!! Holds you in and super flattering and just overall such a great mom swimsuit. All items including these white coverup pants, jelly sandals and sun hat linked here.
These thongs! I feel like I’ve tried so many and these are so buttery sofy, stretchy and comfortable and a great price point. They really do feel better than skims!
That reminds me I just got these wireless ribbed bras and I’m OBSESSED! So comfy for every day wear.
I’ve also been on the hunt for a bikini brief underwear and tried these and didn’t like them. I am going to keep searching and will let you know when I find something I love as much as this thong version! The hunt continues!
This light blue fleece half zip pull over is a free people look for less! It comes in a bunch of fun colors – I’m wearing size small.
If you haven’t already – its time to order the kids class party Valentines!! I went with these squishy sparkly balls. They feel like needohs and all my kids love them. Rounded up some other valentines ideas here.
This every day basic striped tee! comes in lots of colors.
This matching striped lounge set has been a recent best seller for good reason – its so comfy and under $50! Comes in a few colors, I have and love the light gray …but I am loving this pink color for Valentines season! Wearing size small. My slippers are so cozy & from amazon too!
Like everyone I am in fitness mode for the new year, so I just ordered a few cute new workout tanks. Super affordable and come in a bunch of cute colors! Linked them all here.
Been wearing this New York sweatshirt on repeat!! Love the sporty look of it with these adidas pants. Great every day comfy outfit!
