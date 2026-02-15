10 Recent Amazon Purchases I’m Loving (and what I returned!)

Been seeing a shift to more v-neck sweaters lately and have been on the hunt for one I love. I ordered a few different sweaters and LOVED this one the most, I also grabbed it in navy.

I also tried this one and returned it. The material felt thin and a little scratchy. I always try to really hunt and find my favorites before I share anything. Not every order is a win, but it makes the good finds like this sweater so much better!

Paired the outfit with these light wash jeans I wear on repeat and this bag also from amazon thats under $100!

Side note: I recently got this liquid eye shadow (shade: 22M cashew) & I’m obsessed! Not from Amazon but I wanted to be sure to share! Its so creamy and easy to put on. Love all the neutral color options!