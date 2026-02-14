Lisa Rinna Teases Fiery Altercation With Colton Underwood During 'Traitors' Reunion





It appears Colton Underwood and Lisa Rinna clashed during the season 4 “The Traitors” reunion, which concluded filming earlier this week.

Eagle-eyed social media sleuths couldn’t help but notice Underwood’s unfollowing Rinna on Instagram after filming on the reunion wrapped.

In a video shared online, Lisa Rinna teased an intense showdown with Colton Underwood, then referenced their biggest feud from earlier in the season.

Colton Underwood Appears To Have Unfollowed Lisa Rinna After ‘The Traitors’ Reunion

Stalker Colton Underwood unfollows Lisa Rinna after they filmed The Traitors reunion! Omg mother Rinna clearly chewed his ass the reunion!!! YAAAAS!! #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/fjmMbws3zo — baddie (@woke_stan) February 13, 2026

An X user flagged Underwood’s decision to unfollow Rinna just one day after the season 4 cast wrapped the “Traitors” reunion. “Omg mother Rinna clearly chewed his a** [at] the reunion!!! YAAAAS!!” the user captioned a screenshot of Underwood’s Instagram following list, proving Rinna’s account is no longer listed.

Rinna and Underwood bumped heads earlier in the season after Underwood correctly identified Rinna as one of the show’s titular characters. Rinna shared on camera that she found Underwood’s gameplay annoying because he kept telling others there was another side of Rinna that hadn’t been shown.

Lisa Rinna And Colton Underwood’s Feud Started Before The Reunion

While Rinna and Underwood’s feud on the show concluded after Rinna was eliminated, it continued off-camera and on social media, according to The Blast.

Weeks ago, another social media account captured a comment Rinna left on someone’s post: “Let’s talk about you being a stalker…” The comment was referring to Underwood’s ex-girlfriend’s claims that the former “Bachelor” star tracked her car and sent her harassing text messages.

Lisa Rinna Cleared The Air With Colton Underwood… But Things Have Clearly Changed

Rinna’s remark about Underwood’s past went viral, prompting the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star to clarify her stance on the father of one.

In her January 2026 video, Rinna said that despite her comment, she and Underwood were in a “great” place and that she enjoyed working with him on the show. “He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game,” Rinna explained.

She then attempted to clarify why she made the initial comment about Underwood being an alleged stalker.

“Now, as you know, if you ask me to be a Housewife I’ll bring it to you, right? That’s what I was doing, all in the name of the game. But just so you know, I am totally great with Colton. I have been texting with him. We talk. Everything is great,” she said.

But how great can things really be? In an ominous TikTok, Rinna told her followers that “everything was taken care of” at the reunion.

Rinna Shares More About What Went Down At ‘The Traitors’ Reunion

Rinna further noted that she remained uncertain whether viewers would see the entirety of their fiery exchange, but assured followers that what “needed to be done was done.” She finished, “‘Cause you know, if you want a Housewife, I’ll give you a Housewife … honey.”

Rinna’s statements have sent some “Traitors” fans into a frenzy, praising her for going head-to-head with Underwood in front of the world.

“He thought he was going to see that side of Lisa. Ask and you shall receive,” someone wrote. “Go Lisa! Can’t wait for the rest of the reunion.”

Underwood Faced Backlash Over His Role On The Show

Although Underwood advanced deep into the competition, his run on “The Traitors” has been marked by controversy throughout.

In addition to his spat with Rinna, Underwood also went back-and-forth with Michael Rapaport, who fans branded “homophobic” following a questionable comment he made to Underwood during an earlier episode of the series.

According to The Blast, things have only gotten worse for Underwood, who shared in a recent interview that some watchers crossed a “few lines” and sent him threatening messages.

“… somebody told me to stick a gun up my a** and pull the trigger and called me the F word in it,” he said. “That’s crossing the line.”

Underwood also spoke about his relationship with Rinna pre-reunion, admitting he had a lot of “love” for the “Days of Our Lives” alum.

“I love Lisa, and I think it was such an honor to go against her. I know she said this too, we were perfect nemeses for each other,” he said. “… we’re there to entertain, and we get it; we’re gonna play heightened versions of ourselves. She said it, “You want a Housewife, I’ll give you a Housewife.” So I’m like, “Thank you! Let’s do this.”









