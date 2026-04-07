



In today’s world, feminine traits don’t always get the love they deserve. We’re constantly encouraged to stay logical, stick to rigid structures, power through, and compete with everyone around us. And look, it’s not that there’s anything wrong with these qualities (they have their place), but they’re inherently masculine.

Traits that represent femininity like softness, receptivity, and emotional presence are often overlooked or misunderstood—it’s just the truth. Therefore, this makes it super hard to connect with your innate feminine energy.

Although it can be hard, tapping into your feminine power can bring a deep sense of positivity, peace, and success into your life. As women, this energy is our natural state. That’s why it’s no surprise that when we start embracing these traits, we thrive. We feel more connected, empowered, and completely capable of creating the life we really want.

You may have even heard Lauryn say that in business she’s masculine, but at home she’s fully in her feminine energy. She’s a wife, a mother, a homemaker and loves every second of it.

To help you activate your true self, we’re sharing a guide to owning your feminine energy in the modern world.

How To Be In Your Feminine Energy for the Modern Woman

Before you can truly welcome your feminine spirit into your life, it’s important to understand a few key concepts. What’s the difference between feminine and masculine energy anyways?

Why does femininity even really matter? How is reconnecting with your true essence so empowering? Good news: we’re here to answer all of that today. And, if you’re already in tune with your feminine energy, this post is here to help you deepen that connection and continue stepping into your most radiant, powerful self.

What Is Feminine Energy?

Feminine energy (sometimes called divine feminine energy) is the core of who we are as women. Where masculine energy is all about doing more, taking more, and achieving more, feminine energy is about being, feeling, creating, and receiving. It’s still powerful, but it’s a soft power. It’s effective but doesn’t push—it transforms.

What Are Feminine Energy Traits?

Content

Receptive

Intuitive

Expressive

Empathetic

Sensual

Creative

Nurturing

Supportive

Gentle

Patient

Compassionate

Forgiving

Relational

Sociocentric

Cooperative

Flexible

Magnetic

Graceful

How To Tap Into Your Feminine Energy

Practice presence and gratitude.

To embrace your feminine energy, it’s so important to be open to life, grounded in the now, and deeply rooted in what’s happening around you. Awareness is everything. One powerful way to tap into your feminine energy and boost your mental health is practicing gratitude and presence. Try saying gratitude affirmations, meditating, doing yoga, connecting with nature, and having a mindful, slow morning routine.

Accept support, rest, and pleasure.

As women, it can be hard to see our need for rest, support, and pleasure as important. When we get SO wrapped up in what we can achieve, we can totally burn out and lose our sense of self. And, as many of you know, we put a LOT of energy back into our kids and partners. While that’s important, it’s easy to slip into “mom mode” or “wife mode” and disconnect from our own needs.

But feminine energy thrives in slowing down and allowing ourselves to be held and nourished. Give yourself permission to receive, not just give. This allows you to reconnect with your inner radiance, refill your cup, and show as your full, authentic self.

Speak and create freely and without pressure.

Feminine energy is super expressive. It doesn’t want to be boxed in. Your heart wants to create without expectations of profit, judgment, or victory. And creating doesn’t necessarily mean things like painting or writing. It could be gardening, decorating, cooking, or even curating your OOTD. Whatever it is, let it be messy and imperfect, and accept its beauty to establish authenticity and self-trust.

Here’s more on the calming power of creative hobbies for self-care. And, if you’re not sure how to be creative, just experiment with all sorts of different things—even that experience can feel good and awaken your femininity.

Offer loving care to those around you.

When you think of classic feminine traits, one of the first things to come to mind is a nurturing spirit. We’re natural mothers, friends, lovers, mentors, and caregivers. Women naturally make people feel safe, which allows us to step into our soft power that heals and uplifts. So, embrace this role by serving those you love and holding space for those who need it.

Make time for quality, emotionally-rich conversations.

Women love connection. There’s nothing shallow or surface-level about our chats—we love deep, emotional convos that nourish the soul. To open yourself to your feminine energy, find opportunities to have vulnerable conversations that allow you to be fully expressive and authentic. You can also tap into your feminine need for emotionally rich chats by listening to conversation podcasts. The Bossticks, Khloé in Wonder Land, and Conversations with Cam are a great place to start.

Connect with your body and senses.

Our feminine energy require us to connect with our inner sensuality. We can do that best by engaging our five senses on a daily basis. Here’s how you can experience each one for feminine power:

Touch: Get a body contouring massage, ice roll your face, practice dry bushing, and even try hot and cold therapy.

Taste: Practice mindful eating, savor different flavors, and find nourishing ways to enjoy your favorite foods.

Smell: Use essential oils, burn non-toxic candles, use potpourri, and fill your home with fresh flowers.

Sound: Listen to your favorite music and seek out the sounds of nature.

Sight: Surround yourself with things you find beautiful, create an atmosphere with home lighting, and utilize your favorite colors and patterns.

Pamper yourself and nurture self-love.

Feminine energy isn’t just about caring and loving others but loving yourself too. Pamper yourself with daily self-care, whether that’s a luxurious bath, daily skincare rituals, dreamy vacations, cozy nights in, or something else that makes you feel amazing. The whole point is to send a message to yourself that you’re deserving of love. We know that loving yourself can be hard, but once you master it, you’ll discover that feminine power.

Honor your inner sovereignty.

Feminine energy shines brightest when you fully own your independence and take charge of your own life. Honoring your inner sovereignty means stepping fully into your personal power. It’s about making decisions that reflect your values, standing firm in your boundaries, and trusting your inner voice above all else. Remember, intuition is one of your greatest strengths.

Femininity is about embracing your journey with confidence and self-respect, knowing that your strength comes from owning who you are. This includes the independent, authentic, and unapologetic version of yourself, too. If you want to master this, we recommend the book A Woman’s Guide to Power—it’ll change your whole perspective!

Does Feminine Energy Attract Masculine Energy?

YES! Men and women are like yin and yang. We’re fundamentally different, but these differences are totally complementary. So, when we embody our feminine energy, we create a magnetic pull that invites the response of men living in their own authentic power.

How To Increase Feminine Energy

Increasing your feminine energy isn’t about changing who you are; it’s about unlearning the habits that keep you in a constant state of “hustle” and “doing.” It is about moving from a place of force to a place of flow. To truly amplify this essence, you need to intentionally create space for softness and receptivity in your daily life. When you spend time focusing on your internal world rather than just your external achievements, your magnetism naturally increases. This journey is about coming home to your natural state and realizing that you don’t always have to “push” to get what you want out of life.

Tips to Increase Your Feminine Energy

Prioritize time in nature: The earth operates on a natural, rhythmic cycle that is deeply feminine. To reset your nervous system, spend time walking barefoot in the grass, sitting by water, or simply watching a sunset. This grounds your energy and reminds you that growth doesn’t always have to be forced.

Embrace the “Slow Morning”: Instead of checking emails the second you wake up (a very masculine, task-oriented habit), create a ritual that centers on being. Light a candle, sip your coffee slowly, or stretch. This sets a tone of receptivity for the rest of your day.

Move your body intuitively: Rather than a rigid, high-intensity workout every day, try movement that feels fluid. Dance in your living room, practice restorative yoga, or go for a leisurely stroll. This helps move stagnant energy and connects you to your physical form.

Dress for your mood, not just function: Use your wardrobe as a tool for expression. Wear fabrics that feel good against your skin like silk, cashmere, or soft cotton. When you feel beautiful and comfortable, your confidence and feminine radiance naturally shine through.

How To Be In Your Feminine Energy With A Man

Being in your feminine energy with a man isn’t about being “weak” or “submissive” – it’s about creating a space where a masculine partner feels inspired to lead, protect, and provide. It is about the “art of receiving.” Many of us are so used to doing everything ourselves that we accidentally push away the masculine support we actually crave. By leaning back into your feminine, you allow the polarity in the relationship to thrive. It’s about being the destination, not the pursuit. When you allow yourself to be cherished, you give him the opportunity to show up as his best self.

Tips for Feminine Energy with a Man

Practice the “Lean Back”: When you are with a man, practice being the observer rather than the director. Let him choose the restaurant, lead the conversation, or handle the logistics of the date. This creates a vacuum that his masculine energy will naturally want to fill.

Express your feelings, not just your thoughts: Masculine energy communicates in facts and logic; feminine energy communicates in feelings and desires. Instead of saying “We need to go to the store,” try “I would love to have some fresh fruit for breakfast tomorrow.” It invites him to meet your needs rather than giving him a chore.

Graciously receive his help: If he offers to carry your bag, open the door, or fix something, say “Thank you, I really appreciate that.” Men feel most masculine when they can be helpful to the woman they care about. Check out this podcast episode on Relationship Polarity for more on this dynamic.

Softening your edge: After a long day of being a “boss” at work, take a few minutes to transition before seeing your partner. Listen to music or take a quick shower to “wash off” the masculine drive so you can greet him from a place of softness and warmth.

Feminine Energy In Relationships

Feminine energy acts as the “glue” in a relationship. It is the emotional heartbeat of the home. In a long-term partnership, it’s easy to fall into a “business partner” dynamic where you only discuss schedules and bills. Reintroducing feminine energy brings back the romance, the playfulness, and the deep emotional intimacy that makes a relationship feel like a sanctuary. You can spend time intentionally cultivating this vibe by slowing down and focusing on the connection itself rather than just the “to-do” list of life.

Tips for Feminine Energy in Long-Term Relationships

Create an inviting atmosphere: The feminine has a unique gift for making a space feel like a home. Use lighting, scents, and music to create an environment that feels safe and relaxing for both of you. This “nesting” instinct is a powerful feminine trait.

Practice active appreciation: Notice the small things your partner does and acknowledge them. Masculine energy thrives on recognition. When you show genuine appreciation, you nurture his desire to keep showing up for you in a big way. For more on communication, read our post on Love Languages and Connection.

Stay playful and flirtatious: Don’t let the “seriousness” of life kill your spark. Bring playfulness back into your interactions. Be a little mysterious, laugh at his jokes, and maintain your own hobbies and passions so you remain a source of inspiration and intrigue.

Trust your intuition: Your “gut feeling” is one of your strongest feminine tools. Use it to navigate conflicts or to sense when your partner needs extra support. When you lead with your heart, you create a deeper bond that logic simply can’t reach.

Embody your feminine energy and start living your best life.

When you honor your feminine energy, it’s like manifesting joy, connection, and success effortlessly into your life. So, take these practices as loving invitations to slow down, show up as your true self, and celebrate the incredible woman you already are (and who you’re about to become). Increasing your feminine energy is your greatest strength—own it, nurture it, and let it transform your life.

x, The Skinny Confidential Team

+ Need more self-love? Listen to The Bossticks episode with Christal Fuentes.

++ Learn about human design charts to truly get to know yourself.

FEMININE ENERGY:

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