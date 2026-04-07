Meghan Markle’s ‘Deliberate’ Business Move Hints At Her Brand’s Possible Struggles In The US, Expert Reveals





Meghan Markle’s move to trademark As Ever in Australia ahead of a visit with Prince Harry has sparked questions about the lifestyle brand.

Experts say expansion may reflect slower-than-expected U.S. growth, especially after Netflix stepped back.

Despite strong indications of a global expansion, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand remained while addressing the growing speculations.

Why Filing An Australian Trademark Could Signal Challenges For Meghan Markle’s As Ever

James Whatling / MEGA

After recently filing a trademark for her As Ever brand in Australia, just ahead of an upcoming visit with her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan’s latest business move is sparking fresh questions about the state of her lifestyle venture.

Speaking to Page Six, PR expert Kayley Cornelius described the expansion as both strategic and potentially reactive.

“Meghan Markle filing a trademark for her As Ever lifestyle brand in Australia feels like a very deliberate move, but it also points to a bigger picture when it comes to how the brand is currently performing in the US,” Cornelius said.

According to the expert, entering a new market like Australia could suggest the brand isn’t “delivering the level of success” expected in the United States.

She also pointed to reports that Netflix has stepped back from its involvement, which may limit As Ever’s ability to scale locally, particularly when it comes to launching new products or growing the brand in a meaningful way.

“In that context, branching out into a new market starts to feel less like a choice and more like a necessity to avoid the brand stagnating,” Cornelius added.

Experts Say Australia Holds Big Potential For The Duchess’s As Ever Expansion

MEGA

Despite concerns, Australia presents clear potential for Meghan. Cornelius noted that the country’s lifestyle trends and consumer habits align well with As Ever’s identity.

In addition, the public’s perception of Harry and Meghan is generally more neutral, which could make it easier to build trust and connect with a new audience.

“It is a market where they are already well known, but perhaps not as heavily scrutinized,” Cornelius noted.

Timing, too, she noted, appears to play a role. “Launching or introducing the brand in Australia alongside that kind of high-profile exposure is a smart way to generate interest and momentum,” Cornelis said.

She continued, “It is not just about cracking a new market, it is also about creating an opportunity to bring in new revenue streams and potentially attract further investment at a time when that may be needed.”

Even so, the expert stated that the expansion carries weight. Success in a receptive market like Australia could seemingly open doors for global growth. On the other hand, if the brand struggles to gain traction there, it may raise broader concerns about its long-term direction.

“In that sense, this expansion feels very much like a make-or-break moment,” she added.

As Ever Denies Reports Of International Expansion

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Last month, a spokesperson for As Ever shut down speculation that Meghan was preparing to expand the brand internationally, describing claims of an Australian launch as all “speculation.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, the representative stressed that “no decisions have been made about when or where international expansion might take place.”

They added that while global growth is part of the brand’s long-term vision, entering new markets requires careful planning.

For now, the spokesperson hinted that developments are still in progress, urging observers to “watch this space.”

Meghan Markle’s Brand Split With Netflix

MEGA

The speculation comes at a pivotal moment for As Ever, which is stepping into a new chapter following the end of its partnership with Netflix.

The streaming giant had previously supported the brand financially at launch, under a deal separate from Meghan and Harry’s content agreement.

Both sides confirmed the split last month, describing it as a natural progression. A spokesperson for As Ever expressed gratitude for the early support, noting that the brand experienced “meaningful and rapid growth” in its first year and is now ready to stand on its own.

Netflix echoed that sentiment, highlighting Meghan’s vision for celebrating simple, elevated everyday moments, while emphasizing that independence had always been part of the long-term plan.

Why Meghan Markle’s As Ever Isn’t Landing In The UK Anytime Soon

Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Despite the buzz surrounding its products, from signature jams and rosé wines to herbal teas and edible flower sprinkles, As Ever remains accessible only within the U.S., with shipping limited to all 50 states.

That decision has raised questions, particularly in the United Kingdom, where Meghan once lived during her time as a senior royal. However, brand and culture expert Nick Ede believes the strategy may be “deliberate.”

Speaking to the Daily Express, Ede explained that both public perception and market conditions likely play a role. He suggested Meghan’s influence in the UK may not be as strong as it once was, making it a less appealing market for now.

He also pointed out that the British retail space is already saturated with celebrity-backed lifestyle products, particularly in categories like rosé wine, where names such as Kylie Minogue and Lady A have established a firm presence.

Beyond competition, he noted that some of As Ever’s offerings, like decorative flower sprinkles, may not immediately resonate with UK consumers, further complicating potential demand.

The Meghan Markle’s ‘Deliberate’ Business Move Hints At Her Brand’s Possible Struggles In The US, Expert Reveals first appeared on The Blast





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