



Zimmermann Top, Ulla Johnson Jeans, Alaia Heels, Valentino Bag

Blouses are doing the heavy lifting this spring, the kind you build the outfit around, not add on at the end. What’s coming through most is movement. Lightweight silks, chiffons, and cottons that sit away from the body and create shape on their own.

Ruffles are still present, placed along the neckline, sleeve, or hem to add detail with intention. Volume shows up through fuller sleeves, balanced with clean lines through the body.

Print is where it gets interesting. Paisley, mixed florals, and layered patterns show up across a lot of these, often in slightly unexpected color combinations. It reads more collected than coordinated.

There’s also a range in shape—cropped, draped pieces next to longer, almost tunic-like styles, along with a few that lean more directional through asymmetry or scarf-inspired cuts. Then the more classic blouses, finished with pleating, lace, or subtle embroidery.

Tea Blossom Blouse Anchor with a clean column skirt or elongated tailoring for contrast. Shop Now

Pintucked Peplum Top Balance volume with relaxed denim or a sweeping skirt. Shop Now

Fringe Silk-Satin Top Ground with crisp tailoring and a heel to let the fringe lead. Shop Now

The post The Blouse Moment appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.





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