SPOTTED IN BODEN





Look One: Dress // Bag // Jacket

Look Two: Waistcoat // Shorts

Look Three: Dress // Bag

Look Four: Jacket // Top // Skirt

Boden is all about the dot this month and I am here for it. There are so many amazing new silhouettes and spotted styles to choose from, quite literally something for everyone! I love how their consistent color palette and varying print scales allow for easy mixing and matching nearly everything in the collection. See more of my favorites spotted pieces for spring below…

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