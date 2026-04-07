Fashion

SPOTTED IN BODEN

April 7, 2026
SPOTTED IN BODEN
Edited By Cliche
0


Look One: Dress // Bag // Jacket

Look Two: Waistcoat // Shorts

Look Three: Dress // Bag

Look Four: Jacket // Top // Skirt

Boden is all about the dot this month and I am here for it. There are so many amazing new silhouettes and spotted styles to choose from, quite literally something for everyone! I love how their consistent color palette and varying print scales allow for easy mixing and matching nearly everything in the collection. See more of my favorites spotted pieces for spring below…

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About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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