Fashion

From My Closet to Theirs: Spring Prints and Accessories

April 9, 2026
From My Closet to Theirs: Spring Prints and Accessories
Edited By Cliche
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La Maregold Dress, For Love & Lemons Headscarf, Marigold Skirt, and Amazon Sunglasses on Goldie

Getting dressed lately has become a bit of a two-step process. I’ll pull something on, and within minutes one of my daughters is right there—“I want one like that.” Then the other follows. Before I know it, we’re all getting dressed off the same idea. Same direction, just smaller, a little brighter, and with their own spin on it. It’s made me realize how much the pieces I’m reaching for right now translate across all of us.

 

Headscarves, On Repeat
 This has been the standout. I’ve been wearing lightweight scarves constantly—crochet, soft cotton, slightly vintage prints—and now they both want their own. Tied under the chin, worn like a headband, or slightly falling off by mid-morning. It works every time.

Easy Dresses with Shape
 Loose, airy dresses have been my default—like that green polka dot one with a bit of volume through the sleeve. It’s easy, but still feels like something. They’ve naturally gone for the same idea: simple dresses with smocking, puff sleeves, or a soft A-line shape that moves.

Spring Prints I Keep Reaching For
Polka dots, soft florals, a subtle plaid—these have been in constant rotation. They show up across everything, from dresses to skirts, and always feel right this time of year.




The Extras They Always Go For
 – Beaded sandals (colorful, always)
 – Little embroidered or drawstring bags
 – Fun sunglasses that feel slightly retro

 

The post From My Closet to Theirs: Spring Prints and Accessories appeared first on Julia Berolzheimer.



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Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

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