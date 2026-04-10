Romanticizing everyday life gets treated like it has to involve a boutique grocery haul, a silk robe, twelve matching jars in the kitchen, and a bank account that’s apparently doing just fine. Which, sure, you see that all over TikTok, so it’s not hard to think that’s one of the only ways to do it. And yes, this honestly does look fairly cute online too (but no average person can realistically do or achieve some of these things either, though). Instead, people want just a long-term home that’s comfortable, something that fits the life they’re just trying to live.

That’s exactly why this whole idea works better when it’s smaller and a little less precious. So, yes, you can romanticize the little things in your life. Honestly, it’s a great idea. Plus, just keep in mind too that a life doesn’t start feeling nicer because somebody bought expensive nonsense they didn’t need. So, where do you even begin here?

What’s Getting on Your Nerves Daily?

And why is this asked? Well, this is where it usually starts. So no, it’s not starting with some full reinvention, not with a giant shopping cart, just with noticing what feels annoyingly off over and over again. If mornings feel rushed and ugly, that matters; therefore, it needs to be changed. If coming home feels like walking straight into clutter and irritation, that matters too. If dinner feels like one more thing to survive, yep, that counts too. All of these do.

A lot of the time, people don’t need more stuff; they need less friction. So no, buying random things from a TikTok shop or from Amazon won’t fix it; instead, you need to remove friction, that’s it. It’s usually tiny fixes, too.

Let the Environment Do Some of the Work

People love acting like romanticizing life is all about buying prettier objects, which is nice, sure, but that’s not the point. Instead, it’s more about the actual setting you’re living in. How much natural light is coming into your home daily? How much fresh air is coming into your home? How much nature do you get to see? Are you able to go on a nice walk out of your home? It’s important to ask these because the location you live in matters so much.

So if you’re looking for a new home, then it’s going to massively help to look into apartments in good neighborhoods, ones that are walkable, or have luxury amenities like a green space, residential lounge, a gym, or just something that you know you would use and enjoy.

Just Make Ordinary Routines Feel a Little Less Thrown Together

But in what way, though? Well, a coffee that gets poured into a mug that doesn’t look sad helps. If you have a favorite mug or teacup, just have that as your go-to. Maybe washing yout sheet regularly and making your bed daily, it’s small, but it helps. The same goes for having a routine for your food, and nicely plating your food and sitting down and eating it (rather than standing over the kitchen counter quickly scarfing something down). But it’s little things like that, which, as you can see, don’t really cost any money.

Stop Acting Like Life Starts Later

A lot of people keep waiting for life to begin after the trip, after the raise, after the move, after some perfect future version of everything. But regular life is what’s here now. You have the material, so just make the change now.

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