



If your nervous system feels like it’s constantly turned ON, you’re not alone.

Between endless notifications, packed schedules, and the subtle pressure to always be doing more and being everywhere all at once, it’s easy to slip into a state of chronic overwhelm without even realizing it. Whether you’re slammed with motherhood, work, or the aftermath of the ‘hustle’ culture era, this post is for you.

The truth is, most of us aren’t taught how to regulate our internal world. We’re just told to push through it.

But what if the answer isn’t doing more… it’s actually doing less?

In a recent conversation on The Bossticks, Deepak Chopra shares a refreshing, grounded perspective on what it really means to calm your nervous system. It’s not about biohacking your way to peace or forcing yourself to relax. It’s about awareness, presence, and creating space for your body to return to its natural state of balance.

Today we’re breaking down his most powerful (and surprisingly simple) tips to help you reset, slow down, and feel more like yourself again.

How to Regulate Your Nervous System: Deepak Chopra’s Simple Daily Tips

Awareness rather than control.

Deepak Chopra says that the nervous system settles when you observe your thoughts and sensations without reacting.

He frames stress as a reaction pattern, not the event itself. Instead of being a reactor, become an observer of your mind.

HOW TO:

Pause. Ask yourself “What am I feeling in my body right now?”

This will interrupt the stress loop and signals to your body that you are safe.

Use meditation as a baseline reset.

Meditation is one of his core tools for healing the nervous system.

It is NOT about emptying the mind. It’s about accessing a stillness inside of you underneath all the stuff you have floating around in your brain.

HOW TO:

Sit quietly, focus on your breath or a mantra. When thoughts creep in, gently push them and return to your breath or mantra.

Even 5-10 minutes a day can lower your reactivity over time. Stay consistent!

Activate the vagus nerve.

Your vagus nerve is the key to calming your nervous system. The vagus nerve is a key part of your parasympathetic nervous system, sending signals from your brain to your body to slow your heart rate, deepen your breathing, and help you relax after stress.

HOW TO:

Slow, deep inhales and long exhales.

Gentle humming or chanting.

Meditation.

Practice forgiveness to release stored stress.

Holding onto resentment doesn’t just live in your mind, it lives in your body, keeping your nervous system in a subtle, ongoing stress response. When you replay situations or stay emotionally stuck, your body continues to register that experience as a threat.

HOW TO:

Free your body from chronic stress and thinking patterns by becoming aware of what you’re holding on to.

Pause, observe, and be there without reacting. Then, shift toward release. You could do some deep exhales, journal it out of your mind, or just committing to the choice that you can let it go.

Curate your environment.

Your nervous system is shaped by what you surround yourself with. Lauryn always says: What you consume matters. That goes for people, social media (think the ‘for you page’), your home (cluttered house means a cluttered mind), TV – everything!

HOW TO:

Strive for less chaos and more calm. Audit your social media, reduce overstimulation (turn those notifications on silent), declutter and clean one space in your home per week. There are tons of ways to reduce stimulation depending on your lifestyle.

Shift from “doing” to being.

Always doing is a fast-track to chronic stress. Regulating means connecting to being present and slowing down signals safety and will slow down your nervous system too.

HOW TO:

In an age of multi-tasking mania, try to eat without distractions, walk without your phone or at least utilize airplane mode and sit it in silence while you soak up the morning sun.

Happiness stems from nervous system stability. Deepak thinks of happiness as internal regulation and not coming from external validation and success. By implementing these tips you’ll experience more clarity, creativity and resilience.

When you’re deregulated, everything feels harder. When you’re regulated life and peace flow through you.

YOUR DAILY EXERCISE:

AM: 5-10 minute meditation

Midday: Breathwork – 3 deep, slow breaths with long exhales.

PM: Reflect and release – let go of what isn’t serving you.

Throughout: Pause before reacting. Become a observer, not a reactor.

Regulating your nervous system isn’t about perfection, it’s about practice. Small, intentional moments of awareness can create a ripple effect that transforms how you move through your entire day.

Whether it’s taking a few deep breaths, sitting in stillness for five minutes, or choosing to observe your thoughts instead of reacting to them, these subtle shifts add up. Over time, they help you build a sense of calm that isn’t dependent on your environment, but comes from within.

Start small. Stay consistent. And remember: your body already knows how to find balance, you’re just giving it the space to do so.

x, The Skinny Confidential team

+ Be sure to listen to Deepak Chopra on the show.

++ Read the benefits of meditation in the morning.

CALM INSTEAD OF CHAOS:

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