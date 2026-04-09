Journalist ‘Barred’ From $2.7K Meghan Markle Retreat





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embark on a quasi-royal trip to Australia, but parts of their schedule are already stirring controversy online.

Markle is set to headline an exclusive women’s retreat, with her husband speaking at a mental health summit. However, speculation is rising that organizers might want to keep things on the down low after a journalist claimed she was denied entry despite paying thousands to attend.

Reports also suggest the Australia tour may already be facing other early challenges. Prices for Harry’s summit were reportedly slashed after slow sales, while Markle’s retreat, initially described as sold out, later saw additional rooms quietly made available.

The Duchess of Sussex is also said to be disheartened following the cancellation of her Netflix series amid the couple’s financial setbacks.

A Journalist Was Allegedly Denied Entry To Meghan Markle Event

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Ahead of Harry and Markle‘s so-called “non-royal” trip to Australia, their itinerary has been generating significant buzz on social media.

Harry is set to deliver a keynote on mental health at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne. On her part, Markle will headline the “Her Best Life” women’s retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach.

However, the nature of Markle’s event has come under scrutiny after Australian journalist Ariana Pezeshki claimed that the organizers denied her entry because of her profession, per 7News Magazine.

Journalist Says She Paid $2.7K For Meghan’s Retreat

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Pezeshki said she paid $2,699 for the chance to see the former “Suits” actress speak, along with access to additional perks, including a yoga session and a private dinner.

However, she claims organizers refunded her payment and revoked her access to the event after discovering the nature of her work.

According to Pezeshki, several aspects of the experience raised red flags. As a result, she requested a tax invoice, but instead received an email that she would no longer be allowed to attend. She said the organizers then started describing the retreat as a “closed-door experience.”

Internet Divided Over Meghan Markle’s ‘No Journalists’ Retreat

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Netizens quickly flooded social media with mixed reactions, though many appeared to support the organizers.

“It’s totally inappropriate not to tell the organizers in advance and [present the proper] media credentials. It’s a holistic retreat, not Watergate,” one Reddit user wrote.

This sentiment was echoed across the platform, with another person writing, “It is a retreat… Relaxing, laughing, peace, and love. No reporters.”

Some responses were more sarcastic. One commenter joked, “Meghan has a forensic detective crew as part of her PR team.”

Harry And Meghan’s Appearances Seemingly Suffer A Snag

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Harry and Markle’s upcoming appearances seem to have hit a bump, as reports suggest enthusiasm over the events may not be as strong as initially expected.

Organizers of the InterEdge summit have reportedly slashed ticket prices significantly, with access to the event now costing roughly half of the original amount after sales struggled to gain momentum. Tickets initially priced at $1,978 are now listed at $997 on the event website.

Meanwhile, Markle’s wellness event, hosted by Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and her manager Gemma O’Neill, was initially reported to have sold out. However, O’Neill later revealed that the hotel had opened up a handful of additional rooms, inviting interested guests to enquire via direct message.

Meghan Markle Is ‘Disappointed’ Over The Cancellation Of Her Show

In recent years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced a series of financial setbacks after losing out on several multimillion-dollar deals. Most recently, reports confirmed that Markle’s Netflix series “With Love, Meghan” will not be renewed for another season.

According to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that she was left disappointed by the cancellation of her show and is now seeking her next step forward.

“She poured so much heart and soul into it and really believed in it,” the source shared, adding that Netflix expected many more viewership numbers than what Markle’s show managed to deliver.

The couple also faced criticism in the press, including reports that Netflix found them difficult to work with. All the same, an insider claimed they are not paying attention to critics and remain united.

“They look at hit pieces as something that comes with the territory. They’re used to it,” the source said.

The Journalist ‘Barred’ From $2.7K Meghan Markle Retreat first appeared on The Blast





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