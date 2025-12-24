Fashion

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Step Out in Fur Coats After Sunday Night Football in Baltimore

December 24, 2025
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Step Out in Fur Coats After Sunday Night Football in Baltimore
Edited By Cliche
0


Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made a statement in Baltimore after Sunday Night Football, stepping out in coordinating fur coats sourced from Pechuga Vintage. The couple was photographed following the December 21, 2025 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

For the post-game moment, Cardi B layered up in a plush vintage fur, pairing the dramatic outerwear with sleek accessories, while Diggs complemented her look in a similarly bold fur coat. The coordinated styling leaned into high-impact, cold-weather glamour—an off-field look that felt as intentional as any game-day entrance.

55 Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Step Out In Fur Coats After Sunday Night Football In Baltimore

The appearance comes as Cardi B showed support for Diggs from the stands during the highly anticipated Sunday night matchup, turning heads both during and after the game. Together, the duo continued their run of coordinated public outings, blending sports culture with standout fashion moments.

1 Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Step Out In Fur Coats After Sunday Night Football In Baltimore
00 Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Step Out In Fur Coats After Sunday Night Football In Baltimore

Hot! Or Hmm..?




📸: SandOnTMiss

The post Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Step Out in Fur Coats After Sunday Night Football in Baltimore appeared first on Fashion Bomb Daily.





Source link

All images are owned by their original copyright holder.

About Author

Cliche

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Shocking Old Video of Gretchen Rossi Praising Trump Resurfaces After She Denies Liking Problematic Posts! 

Shocking Old Video of Gretchen Rossi Praising Trump Resurfaces After She Denies Liking Problematic Posts! 

November 5, 2025

Lemon Review

March 6, 2015

Watches Galore: Daniel Wellington

October 24, 2013