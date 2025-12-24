Reese Witherspoon's 26-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Carbon Copy In New Photo: 'I Had To Double-Take'





MEGA

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, have left the internet marvelling over their striking resemblance after appearing in a new photo together.

The “Legally Blonde” star recently shared plans of celebrating her 50th birthday next year in Europe with her little boy, Tennessee.

It comes after Reese Witherspoon, who sold off her production company for almost $1 billion, weighed in on her past mistakes with money, saying she got better by “doing things wrong.”

Reese Witherspoon And Her Daughter Share A Striking Resemblance In A New Snap

Instagram | Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon broke the internet when she took to Instagram on Sunday to share several photos of herself and her family’s holiday celebrations.

In one photo, her name and the names of her children featured on the roof of a gingerbread man house that was fully decorated for Christmas. Another snap saw her pose for a mirror selfie with her eldest son, Deacon, with both of them looking cheerful as they smiled to the camera.

The carousel also featured a picture of her Christmas tree and a rich buffet that contained several colorful fruits, as well as one where she posed with her young son, Tennessee. In one heartwarming photo, she posed beneath a rainbow with her mom, Betty Reese.

However, the picture that left the internet in shock was the one she posed alongside her lookalike daughter, Ava. Both women coordinated in black outfits, but the 26-year-old made their resemblance more pronounced after bleaching her brown hair to a blonde shade like that of her famous mom.

She captioned the snap: “Making merry!”

Fans Gush Over The Mother And Daughter’s Resemblance

Lev Radin / M10s / MEGA

Witherspoon’s fans and followers couldn’t believe Ava’s striking resemblance to her mother, with many also speaking about how grown the actress’s kids looked.

“How does your daughter look more like you than you do?” a fan asked, while another wrote, “Whoa, I had to double-take because I didn’t know which one was you! So beautiful – both of you.”

“Okay, am I the only one thinking that she needs to play you in your biopic?” someone else said, referencing how Ava should play the younger version of her mom in a film.

“Wow, strong genes you have,” another fan observed. “Deacon is your twin! Love this post.”

“My goodness, you ladies are twins!” an Instagram user added.

Reese Witherspoon Says Her Kids Are Her ‘Priority’

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The Oscar winner shares Ava and Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she was married to between 1999 and 2008, as well as son Tennessee James Toth with her ex Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011 but separated in 2023.

Having recorded massive success playing several roles across different projects, Witherspoon seemingly loves to be a mom more than anything else nowadays.

In the face of her busy career, balancing motherhood hasn’t been easy for her, but during a previous appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she said the sacrifices are “truly worth it.”

“There’s a lot of compromise … You feel like that’s what makes me wake up on a Sunday, it’s not movies or my job, it’s my kids,” she said, per People Magazine. “Being a mom is really great, it’s a big part of my life. I would say it’s the biggest part of my life.”

The “Big Little Lies” actress also spoke on parenting in an interview with Gayle King, buttressing how her kids are her “first, most important priority.”

She said, “If I told you how much space in my brain they take up every day — do you even think they know, Gayle? I don’t even think they know.”

The Actress Has Big Plans For Her 50th Birthday Celebration

MEGA

The 49-year-old star has already set her sights on her golden jubilee next year and shared that she plans to spend it with her young son, Tennessee, on a trip to Europe.

“It’s just me and him – I’m excited about it! I’m off to visit friends in Italy, kind of tootling around a little bit,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their November cover story.

“I like getting older. I think it’s great to be wiser and understand your place in a business. I’ve worked really hard to get to that place,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon’s sterling career hasn’t come without a few missteps, especially as it relates to managing her finances.

Reese Witherspoon Gets Real About Dealing With Money

MEGA

During an appearance on the “Aspire with Emma Grede” podcast, Witherspoon recalled how she “learned about money from doing things wrong.”

“I do not know a woman who doesn’t have a disaster financial story in her past,” she said, per Fox News Digital. “Whether it’s her, her best friend, her sister, her mom, her grandma, her auntie … She lost all her money, or she got divorced, and she got stuck with the bill.”

The “Cruel Intentions” actress then opened up about how she made financial mistakes as she was inexperienced when she first became wealthy.

“A lot of what we learn is one course — three days in high school. We’re lucky if you get three months,” she said. “And that was the end of my financial learning. And then I became this woman. I was making money, and I was a young mom, and I did not save correctly.”

Witherspoon added that she was “fine” financially but said she “didn’t invest properly.”









Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.