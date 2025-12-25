How Living A 'Normal Life' Has Become Increasingly Difficult For Jason Kelce And His Family





MEGA

Jason Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight, but these days, it’s become increasingly difficult for the former NFL player to lead a “normal life” with his family. In a new interview, Jason, who announced his retirement from the NFL in 2024, got candid about how his life has changed since hanging up his cleats for good and how he and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are trying to find balance in this next chapter.

Jason Kelce Says Living A ‘Normal Life’ Has Become Increasingly Difficult Because Of This One Reason

Abdoul Sow/Cincinnati Athletics/MEGA

Jason, 38, played 13 seasons in the NFL—all with the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout his career, the former offensive lineman has experienced incredible highs, including a Super Bowl win and seven Pro Bowl games. However, in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jason said none of those achievements brought him the level of exposure he’s experiencing today.

“You know, I’m all over television, and my face, in particular, is much more out there,” he said, revealing that traveling and existing in public spaces isn’t as easy as it once was. “In a lot of ways, going out into public is much different for not just me but my wife, my whole family.”

Jason Kelce Has Been The Talk Of The Town Over The Last Two Years

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kelce’s assessment is hardly an exaggeration. Since announcing his retirement in 2024, the former center has been thrust further into the spotlight, going viral on social media and joining the “Monday Night Countdown” crew on ESPN. Prior to that, he was the subject of a feature-length documentary on Prime Video titled “Kelce,” and appeared in episodes of “Saturday Night Live” and “Abbott Elementary.” In January 2025, Jason hosted his own late-night sports talk show, “They Call it Late Night with Jason Kelce.”

Adding several new gigs to the resume certainly increased the Ohio native’s visibility. “But we really do try to live as much of a normal life as we can,” Jason said. “Which is increasingly becoming harder. We’re finding ways to get it done. We go to Disney World, and we’re still walking around. We might take a few more pictures in certain areas.”

Could Jason Kelce’s Soon-To-Be Sister-In-Law Be Adding To His Increased Exposure?

In addition to Jason’s aforementioned jobs, the father of four also finds time to co-host his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, who, by the way, is engaged to mega pop star Taylor Swift. While the show experienced success before Taylor and Travis made it official, its popularity has exploded in the months since. In fact, the episode in which she appeared broke streaming records, according to NBC News, and currently has over 24 million views on YouTube.

Despite that, Jason admits he keeps certain conversations with Swift to a minimum. “We’ve tried to keep a lot of that out of the relationship. I just enjoy her being my brother’s soon-to-be wife, and aunt to my kids, and we try to leave that relationship where it should be,” he said.

They Might Not Talk About Business, But Jason Is Still A Big Fan Of Swift

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jason, who’s spoken candidly before about his growing relationship with Travis’ soon-to-be wife, still praised the singer’s artistic and professional talents. “… watching her operate, watching her savviness in getting her entire music catalogue back,” he began. “… watching how she has toured the globe while also writing an entire new album, the level at which she takes control over a lot of different aspects but also allowing people to be experts in their own right, I think that a lot of that stuff is fun to watch.”

Travis Had To Move Homes Due To Safety Concerns

This isn’t the first time Jason has shared how his and his brother’s lives have drastically changed over the last two years. While speaking with Shaquille O’Neal on his “The Big Podcast,” Jason admitted that he and his family were still learning to navigate life as major celebrities. He even shared that Travis had to move out of his home and into a gated community for security reasons. “We’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially,” he said. “The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”





Source link



All images are owned by their original copyright holder.