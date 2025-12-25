Mariah Carey Wore a Nude Valentino Coat with Gucci Boots in Aspen for the X-Mas Season

“The Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey stepped out in Aspen donning a nude Valentino Coat with Gucci Boots for the Christmas season.

That’s right! MiMi was captured all smiles in the snowy ski-town, enjoying her longtime traditional Aspen getaway in a cozy ensemble, paired with a cowgirl hat that she perhaps got from “Kemo Sabe.”

Aspen has quickly become a hot-spot with many celebrities visiting during the holiday season to enjoy the luxury shops, scenic views, and festive parties. So of course the stylish winter looks are in full rotation with the “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer showing how it’s done.

Mariah’s light camel $6,200 Valentino texture wool coat instantly elevated her look and was characterized with eco-fur detail down her neckline with a waist belt. The singer who is known for her high-glamour appeal, styled her coat with $2,300 Gucci stiletto boots from the brand’s Spring/Summer ’26 collection.

Featuring a pointy toe, with a gold-tone stiletto heel, her thigh-hight boots were crafted from a structured GG canvas. She accessorized with sand colored gloves to maintain her neutral color palette, and opted for dark black shades to maintain a sense of mystique.

Mariah looked gorgeous with her voluminous spiral curls that have been her signature since the 1990’s. Some people even call the style the “Curly-Riah” because her naturally textured hair became synonymous with her early career.

Mariah Carey is solidify her DIVA status through a combination of stylish ensembles and her cultural impact. This year, we saw the queen widely recognized for her musical legacy, and MusiCares even announced her as the 2026 Person of the Year, so it’s great to see Mariah continuing to leaving her mark.

Photo Credit: Getty Images